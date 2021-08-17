Ready steady auction: preparations under way for Logie Durno ram sale

An Aberdeenshire farming family is preparing to host its 16th annual on-farm ram sale this weekend.

The Ingram family – Willie and Carole, along with their children Gregor, Bruce and Amy – will auction off more than 370 rams at their farm at Logie Durno, Pitcaple, near Inverurie, on Saturday August 21.

“The sale, which attract buyers from near and far, is very much a family affair with Gregor auctioneering with his sister Amy at his side clerking and William and Bruce spotting bids and overseeing the moving of the sheep to and from the sale ring,” said Carole.

“All the 378 naturally presented rams are run in from the fields on the morning of the sale and are penned in groups of four or five, ready for viewing from 1pm with the sale commencing at 3pm at the farm.”

She said all the rams – which include a mixture of breeds including Texel, Durno, Durno Beltex, Bluefaced Leicester and Suffolk – can be viewed along with the sale catalogue online at logiedurnosheep.co.uk

“Most of the meat and maternal sire rams are performance recorded, with something for all budgets with prices starting from £500,” added Mrs Ingram.

“Last year’s sale was very successful with over 90% clearance.”

Earlier this month the Ingrams achieved the best price in the ram lamb section at the Beltex Sheep Society’s premier sale in Carlisle, when they sold Logie Durno Godfather for 24,000gn.

He is an April-born embryo-bred son of the the 11,000gn Buckles Fury, and out of Airyolland Bathsheba.

He sold in a four-way split to: the Buckles for their Buckles flock; the McQuistins for their Airyolland flock; Jeff and Sue Wilkinson for their Langlands flock in North Yorkshire; and Louise Van Geffen for her Geffens flock in North Yorkshire.