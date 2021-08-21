Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Farming

Growers turn to tech to tackle worker shortage

By Nancy Nicolson
August 21, 2021, 7:00 am
East of Scotland Growers are investing in new technology which will replace manual harvesting.
Broccoli is flying through the air into wooden boxes in fields across eastern Scotland this month as the region’s brassica harvest moves into full swing.

Teams of five migrant workers wade slowly through the squeaky-dry crops, each worker selectively cutting 300 heads per hour, catapulting them into the boxes and communally chalking up a harvest of six tonnes by the end of the day.

It’s an impressive feat, and the teams are fast, but accessing the skilled labour has become increasingly difficult, leading the East of Scotland Growers (ESG) cooperative to accelerate the transition from picking by humans to harvesting by machine.

New technology  will mechanise brassica harvesting.

ESG is the largest brassica grower in the UK, and  vice-chairman Ian Brown, who grows 450 acres of broccoli in fields across Fife, says the group is at the forefront of product innovation, with a major milestone scheduled to be unveiled in eastern Scotland next month.

“The cooperative has invested £50,000 in the research and development of an automated selective harvester,” he said.

“The new machine will examine the size of each head and only harvest those of the specific weight it is programmed to select. If the concept is proven, members will have the option of investing in a machine for next year.

“We’re also setting up a demonstration of a complete harvester which will crop every head, but that’s still at the development stage.”

Ian Brown is vice-chairman of East of Scotland Growers.

New technology comes at a cost, of course, and the estimated price of an automatic harvester is £200,000, but growers believe they need to take control of the deteriorating labour situation.

They are also evaluating new varieties which produce more consistent crops to help with  automation at harvest.  The aim to to produce heads that sit higher out of the plant, making them more accessible and 15% more efficient to harvest.

Mr Brown said: “The results are already evident in the field, where selective harvesting teams, looking for 400g heads, are currently harvesting 90% of heads in the first pass.

The broccoli harvest is in full swing on Ian Brown’s farm. Fife.

“An uneven crop can take three passes.”

Innovation is also taking place at planting time. Mr Brown took delivery of a 140,000 euro robotic planter this year which he used for two thirds of the season and halved the season’s  labour bill.

“We’ll use it to plant all our own crops for the whole season next year, and other growers have been looking at it too, so we expect a few to switch over,” he said.

“Other innovation includes using water injection and starter fertiliser on every plant that goes into the ground which allows the crop to be established without irrigation in a dry season. We can also be more prescriptive about the crop’s nutrition.”

 

 

 

