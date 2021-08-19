AgriScot postponed as Covid hurdles scupper November event

Scotland’s farm business event, AgriScot, has been postponed until February 9, 2022.

With just three months to go before the popular winter attraction was scheduled to take place, AgriScot chairman, Robert Neill said the decision to move the date of the event was not taken lightly and he was aware the change would not suit everyone.

Covid is the culprit, because despite the lifting of restrictions, the AgriScot board say there is still uncertainty over whether such large-scale indoor events can go ahead at full capacity.

Meanwhile the continued use of Ingliston’s Lowland Hall as a mass vaccination centre means the venue, which usually forms a significant proportion of AgriScot’s floor space, would not have been available for the show in November.

Mr Neill emphasised his board was fully supportive of immunisation continuing at the Royal Highland Centre.

He said: “We hope that stakeholders understand the reasons for this one-off change and will support our event on February 9.

“It is now almost 22 months since we were last able to hold a live AgriScot event.

“We will launch our online booking platform for trade exhibitors on September 8.”

The date change means AgriScot will take place twice next year, as it will also be held on its scheduled date of November 16.

Meanwhile, the event’s three Farm of the Year awards for the best beef, sheep or diversified farm are still open for entries and nominations.

The business skills award, for young people under 26, will open for entries soon.

The announcements of the winners and the award ceremony set to be held as part of the main AgriScot event on February 9.