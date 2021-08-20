Spectacular return for exhibition calves to the show ring at Thainstone

Exhibitors enjoyed a return to the show ring for the Thainstone Spectacular where a top price of £5,200 was paid for a Limousin cross heifer.

The top price at the show and sale of calves with future show potential, organised by Aberdeen and Northern Marts, was paid for an entry from regular exhibitors John and Craig Robertson, who farm at Newton of Logierait, Pitlochry.

Their sale topper was a home-bred 13-month-old Limousin cross British Blue heifer, by Limousin bull Glenrock Inferno – a full brother to the 125,000gn Glenrock Illusion. Scaling 440kg, she sold to Lee Hopwood, Yew Tree Lane, Duckingfield, Manchester.

Next best at £4,000 was the reserve haltered heifer champion from Andrew Anderson, Smallburn Farms, Plewlands, Duffus, Elgin.

This was a home-bred March 2020-born Limousin cross heifer, weighing 512kg, and by Elite Lacette. She sold to Jack Hendry, Heads of Auchinderran, Aultmore, Keith.

The overall champion from the pre-sale show made £3,200 when sold to Lee Hopwood.

Put forward by the Robertsons at Newton of Logierait, this was a June 2020-born home-bred Limousin cross heifer by Glenrock Inferno.

She scaled 472kg and was described by the judge – commercial cattle showman James May, who hails from Bromsgrove, Worcester – as a “lovely, neat heifer”.

Other leading prices included £2,850 for an April 2020-born Limousin cross heifer from Orkney breeder Balfour Baillie, Sebay Farm, Tankerness. A home-bred daughter of Ronick Laddie, she sold to Wilson Peters, Monzie, Crieff.

Huntly showman Blair Duffton paid £2,250 for a home-bred June 2020-born Limousin cross heifer from Lockerbie breeder Gary Bell, while D Blair & Son, Littleinch Farm, Balmerino, Newport on Tay, paid £2,200 for a home-bred February-born Charolais cross heifer form the Hunters at West Cairnhill, Culsalmond, Insch.

The champion and reserve champion bullock prizes were both awarded to entries from the Robertsons at Newton of Logierait.

The champion, selling for £1,400 to, was a home-bred July 2020-born Limousin cross, by Glenrock Inferno, scaling 461kg, while the reserve, selling for £1,250, was a home-bred September 2020-born Limousin cross, also by Inferno, scaling 423kg. Both sold to J WK Paterson, Low Tree Mark Farm, Stranraer.

In total, 31 calves sold to average £1,799.67 as 23 heifers averaged 404.7p per kg or £1,917.39 and eight stots cashed in at 314.8p or £1,461.25.