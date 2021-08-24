QMS relaunches face-to-face farmer meetings

Scottish livestock farmers are invited to find out more about planning for unpredictable weather patterns at a series of free QMS meetings starting next week.

The meetings are being run by red meat levy body Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) as part of the relaunch of its sustainable red meat action and young producer groups.

QMS said the meetings, which take place both on-farm and online between August 30 and September 14, will act as the introductory events for the groups.

The key speaker at each meeting will be agricultural consultant Rhidian Jones, from RJ Livestock Systems. He will lead discussions on the year so far, and what strategies can be put in place for the years ahead.

“In recent years, farmers have dealt with more extreme weather patterns shown by this year’s dry cold spring followed by a hot dry summer,” said Mr Jones.

“As our climate becomes more extreme, these meetings look to help farmers reflect on the weather of the past year, their actions and to support them to forward plan for the future.”

QMS head of industry development, Bruce McConachie, encouraged farmers to join the groups and take part in the meetings.

He said: “It’s fantastic to be able to get back to our on-farm events with the introductory meetings of the Sustainable Red Meat Action and Young Producer groups.

“Groups like these are vital to support farmers and help improve the profitability and productivity of Scotland’s primary producers.”

The sustainable red meat action group meetings start on Monday August 30 at David Girvan’s Corrimony Farm, near Inverness.

A north-east meeting will take place on August 31 at Duncan Morrison’s Meikle Maldron Farm near Banchory, while a Perthshire meeting will take place at John Ritchie’s Montalt Farm, Dunning, Perthshire, on September 1.

The Orkney and Shetland meeting will take place online on September 2.

Meanwhile, the first young producer group meeting for the north will also be hosted by David Girvan at Corrimony on August 30, while the east region meeting will take place at John Ritchie’s Montalt Farm on September 1.

All meetings are free to attend but places must be booked in advance by contacting Beth Alexander at QMS on balexander@qmscotland.co.uk