Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, August 25th 2021 Show Links
Farming

A blooming market emerges for Scottish flowers

By Nancy Nicolson
August 24, 2021, 6:42 pm
Home-grown: Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon at the FGS open day. Picture by Kim Cessford.
Home-grown: Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon at the FGS open day. Picture by Kim Cessford.

Scottish farmers are being encouraged to wake up and smell the roses as established growers capitalise on a blooming market for home-grown cut flowers.

The fledgling Flowers Grown in Scotland (FGS) co-operative of around 30 producers held an open day at  Blooming Bees on Wardmill Farm near Forfar, where Rural Affairs Secretary, Mairi Gougeon threw her weight behind the movement for locally-grown produce.

“We can see the potential for the Scottish flower industry grow because it’s about provenance. In much the same way as we buy local with our  meat, fruit or veg, we can do the same with our flowers,” she said.

“I’m keen to see what we can do to help the sector grow because there are clearly diversification opportunities that can be developed.”

Visitors at the event hosted by Blooming Bees at Wardmill Farm, Forfar.

FGS was formed just 12 months ago, and founder members include Grampian Growers, Blooming Bees and the McWilliam family who have a pick-your-own flower field at Haughhead, Laurencekirk.

Grampian Growers development manager, Claire Dyce, said that while locally-produced cut flower sales had taken off in the last year, the sector faced challenges including logistics and having enough volume  to offer wholesalers continuity of supply.

“Customers are starting to recognise that buying Scottish is good.  Our flowers have environmental credentials, no air miles and a much longer shelf life compared to flowers that have been flown in from Holland or Africa and kept refrigerated for weeks,” she said.

“But there are questions to iron out which is why we need to come together as a group to get the best price for our produce.”

Claire Dyce of daffodil producers, Grampian Growers, which is a founder member of Flowers Grown in Scotland.

Fiona Inglis , who has run Pyrus , a flower business in East Lothian, for 10 years said the sector had grown from just six producers to 60 in a decade.

“There is a lot of enthusiasm but there are pitfalls you have to be aware of,” she warned.

“I’d recommend investing in a good flower farming course, and being very clear about who you intend to sell to. Don’t just grow the flowers you like – although that does help!

“The key thing to remember is that a flower farm shouldn’t have any flowers in it. They should all be at a wedding or in someone else’s house.”

Some of the Blooming Bees flowers were in full bloom.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]