Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, August 26th 2021 Show Links
Farming

Harvest safety highlighted in new campaign on dangers of overhead power lines

By Nancy Nicolson
August 25, 2021, 5:00 pm
DANGER: SSEN is raising awareness of the risks of making contact with power lines or knocking poles.
DANGER: SSEN is raising awareness of the risks of making contact with power lines or knocking poles.

The potentially fatal consequences of striking an overhead power line while working in fields are being highlighted in a new farm safety campaign.

As harvest moves into full swing, Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) Distribution has teamed up with the Scottish Association of Young Farmers’ Clubs (SAYFC) to produce a series of short videos to raise awareness of the dangers of hitting a power line or its wooden pole.

Shetland young farmer Aimee Budge, a safety mentor with SAYFC,  is fronting the campaign which the organisations hope will strike a chord with farmers browsing their phones.

Aimee Budge is fronting the farm safety campaign .

SSEN’s operational safety manager, Ian Crawley said:  “We want to support our farming communities and help them stay accident-free throughout the year, and with this partnership with the SAYFC we hope we’ll be able to engage with even more farmers and their contractors as we head into what can be the busiest time for many in the industry.”

SSEN has issued safety advice for working near power lines.

Advice from SSEN on working near overhead power lines includes

•   ‘Look out, look up!’ before you start work in any areas where electricity lines are present.

•  Risk assess and be aware of the height of any machinery that will be in use near power lines and ensure there’s plenty of clearance – remember that electricity can ‘jump’ if an object comes near enough.

•  If you do come in to contact with an overhead line, stay in your cab or vehicle and try to avoid touching anything metal within it.

•  Call 105 immediately – this is the UK-wide single emergency number for power companies and is the quickest way to put you through to the correct network operator.

• If the situation is too dangerous to stay put, for example, if the machinery is affected by fire, it’s advised that you leap out of the vehicle as high and as far as you can to avoid touching any part of the machinery or electricity network.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]