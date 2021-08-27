Claas launches TRION range of combine harvesters

Farm machinery manufacturer Claas has launched its 20-strong range of TRION combine harvesters.

Claas said the new range marks the final stage of the total replacement of its combine range, which started with the introduction of the next generation LEXION 800 and 7000 combines in 2019.

The company said the new TRION range comprises 20 models, which include conventional five and six-straw walker machines, but also single and twin rotor hybrids and the option for TERRA TRAC and MONTANA hillside versions.

“The wide range of farms, crops and climates in which Claas combines work around the world, mean that combines of this size have to be versatile,” said Claas.

“This is reflected in the extensive range of variants, features and options to ensure that the new TRION provides customers, whether they be a small mixed arable farm looking for a simple, straightforward machine or a large arable unit looking for a more technically advanced combine to maximise output, with a TRION model that can be specified to truly fit your farm.”

Extensive range

The base range comprises: two 500-range five-straw walker models; three 600 range six-straw walker models; and three 700-range HYBRID models, of which two have a single rotor and one has twin rotors.

Claas said: “Common to all TRION models is the well-proven APS primary threshing system designed to thresh out up to 90% of grains, leaving just the harder to thresh grains for the secondary separation system.

“For greater throughput capacity, TRION 500 and 700 range machines are fitted with a 1,420mm wide threshing system, increasing to 1,700mm for TRION 600 models. These are wider than on previous TUCANO models, which were either 1,320mm or 1,580mm wide.”

All models are powered by British-built 8.9- or 6.7-litre Cummins six-cylinder Stage V standard engines – chosen, according to Claas, for their ideal weight, size and level of technology provided.

The range features Claas’ Dynamic Power technology – which the company claims can reduce fuel costs by around 10% by reducing engine power output when not under load – and tank sizes range from 8,000 litres on the TRION 520 to 12,000 litres on the TRION 750.

Claas added: “There is a wide selection of straw-chopper options to meet every need, from a standard mechanically controlled chopper through to the advanced electronically controlled radial power spreader chopping system with deflectors for wind compensation.”