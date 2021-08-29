Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, August 29th 2021 Show Links
Farming

Sheep farmer sought to front Love Lamb Week campaign

By Gemma Mackie
August 29, 2021, 6:00 am
Applications close on September 15.
The hunt is on to find an enthusiastic sheep farmer to become the face of the Love Lamb Week campaign.

The week-long celebration of British lamb, which runs this year from September 1-7, is backed by industry bodies including the National Sheep Association (NSA) and levy body AHDB.

It was launched in 2015 by Cumbrian sheep farmer Rachel Lumley, who passed away last year, in response to poor lamb prices and domestic consumption.

The NSA is now on the hunt for a farmer to front the campaign and take on Rachel’s legacy.

“NSA is proud to work alongside the UK levy boards and other industry organisations to support the delivery of Love Lamb Week each year,” said NSA communications officer, Katie James.

“NSA recognises however, that the success of the campaign is boosted by farmer’s own activity, telling their personal story of their work to produce a sustainable delicious product in the UK’s beautiful countryside.

The farmer who fronts the campaign will take over its social media accounts for 12 months.

“That is why NSA and the Love Lamb steering group is now searching for a farmer who is happy to share their working life with the British public via social media to help inform and educate on sheep production and its environmental and nutritional credentials.”

She said the new face of the campaign will be required to take on the social media activity of the Love Lamb accounts on Facebook and Twitter for the next 12 months.

Anyone interested in putting their name forward is asked to complete an online form and submit a short video explaining their background in sheep farming and why they believe they would be a good spokesperson for the campaign.

Applicants must be aged 18 or over, live and work in the UK, and sheep farming must be their main source of income.

“NSA is already aware of many enthusiastic and engaging farmers using social media to give an insight into life working in agriculture who are excellent at informing the public on the highs and lows of farming life,” added Ms James.

“We are confident this competition will uncover some new farming faces who can help the social media accounts attract a larger audience that will enjoy watching and learning from the stories and posts that are shared.”

Applications for the competition run until 5pm on September 15 and details are online at nationalsheep.org.uk

