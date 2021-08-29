Sheep farmer sought to front Love Lamb Week campaign

The hunt is on to find an enthusiastic sheep farmer to become the face of the Love Lamb Week campaign.

The week-long celebration of British lamb, which runs this year from September 1-7, is backed by industry bodies including the National Sheep Association (NSA) and levy body AHDB.

It was launched in 2015 by Cumbrian sheep farmer Rachel Lumley, who passed away last year, in response to poor lamb prices and domestic consumption.

The NSA is now on the hunt for a farmer to front the campaign and take on Rachel’s legacy.

“NSA is proud to work alongside the UK levy boards and other industry organisations to support the delivery of Love Lamb Week each year,” said NSA communications officer, Katie James.

“NSA recognises however, that the success of the campaign is boosted by farmer’s own activity, telling their personal story of their work to produce a sustainable delicious product in the UK’s beautiful countryside.

“That is why NSA and the Love Lamb steering group is now searching for a farmer who is happy to share their working life with the British public via social media to help inform and educate on sheep production and its environmental and nutritional credentials.”

She said the new face of the campaign will be required to take on the social media activity of the Love Lamb accounts on Facebook and Twitter for the next 12 months.

Anyone interested in putting their name forward is asked to complete an online form and submit a short video explaining their background in sheep farming and why they believe they would be a good spokesperson for the campaign.

Applicants must be aged 18 or over, live and work in the UK, and sheep farming must be their main source of income.

“NSA is already aware of many enthusiastic and engaging farmers using social media to give an insight into life working in agriculture who are excellent at informing the public on the highs and lows of farming life,” added Ms James.

“We are confident this competition will uncover some new farming faces who can help the social media accounts attract a larger audience that will enjoy watching and learning from the stories and posts that are shared.”

Applications for the competition run until 5pm on September 15 and details are online at nationalsheep.org.uk