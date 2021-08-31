Trio of new breed records set at Blue Texel Northern Supreme show and sale

A trio of new breed records were set for Blue Texels at the Northern Supreme Show and Sale in Carlisle where prices topped at 22,000gn.

The fixture, held at Harrison and Hetherington‘s Borderway Mart, saw three new breed records set for the highest priced gimmer, ewe lamb and shearling ram.

The new record-priced gimmer and top price at the sale was 22,000gn for Whatmore Eccles from Welsh breeder Sara Gibbons.

A February 2020-born embryo-bred daughter of Whatmore Bentley, out of Whatmore Battenburg, she stood reserve overall champion in the pre-sale show and sold to Messrs Jewitt, Barnard Castle, Co Durham.

The new ewe lamb record was set when February-born Matt’s Flash Harriet sold for 8,000gn.

Put forward by Northern Irish breeder Matt Burleigh, Flash Harriet is an embryo-bred daughter of Drumard Ed, out of Derg Destiny.

She stood overall champion in the pre-sale show and sold jointly to Messrs Jerman, Brilley, Hereford, and Messrs Price, Llanafan, Builth Wells.

Lastly, a new shearling ram record was set when Nantyderri Elfred went under the hammer for 5,200gn.

Put forward by Welsh breeder Rhys Cooke, Elfred is an embryo-bred son of Derg Churchill, out of Cleenagh Big Bird. He sold to Messrs Bowring, Nether Langwith, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire.

Other leading prices at the sale included 12,000gn for a gimmer named Matt’s Escobabe from Matt Burleigh.

An embryo-bred daughter of the 6,000gn Saltire Blue Derek, and out of Derg Cindy, she sold to Messrs Roberts, Llangynin, St Clears, Carmarthen.

The male section topped at 10,000gn for a February-born ram lamb from the Hunter family’s Hunters flock at West Cairnhill, Culsalmond, Insch, Aberdeenshire.

Hunters Flying Scotsman is an embryo-bred son of Beilis Blue Elliot, out of a Millside dam. He sold to Messrs Baird, Towcester, Silverstone, Northamptonshire.

Stasa Moyse, who runs the Saltire Blue flock at Broadwater, Skene, Westhill, Aberdeenshire, sold to a top of 3,200gn for a gimmer named Saltire Blue Emerald.

An embryo-bred daughter of Saltire Blue Casanova, out of Saltire Blue A Beauty, she sold to Messrs Halbert, Romano Bridge, West Linton, Peebleshire.

Averages: aged ewes, 12, £714.88 (n/a); gimmers, 117, £1,533.91 (+£347.76); ewe lambs, 69, £915.96 (+£191.82); aged rams, two, £1,260 (+£249.38); shearling rams, 95, £816.13 (-£160.86); and ram lambs, 100, £971.99 (-£246.37).