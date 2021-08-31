Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Farming

Trio of new breed records set at Blue Texel Northern Supreme show and sale

By Gemma Mackie
August 31, 2021, 5:00 pm
Whatmore Eccles set a new breed record for a gimmer and topped the sale when she sold for 22,000gn.
A trio of new breed records were set for Blue Texels at the Northern Supreme Show and Sale in Carlisle where prices topped at 22,000gn.

The fixture, held at Harrison and Hetherington‘s Borderway Mart, saw three new breed records set for the highest priced gimmer, ewe lamb and shearling ram.

The new record-priced gimmer and top price at the sale was 22,000gn for Whatmore Eccles from Welsh breeder Sara Gibbons.

A February 2020-born embryo-bred daughter of Whatmore Bentley, out of Whatmore Battenburg, she stood reserve overall champion in the pre-sale show and sold to Messrs Jewitt, Barnard Castle, Co Durham.

The new ewe lamb record was set when February-born Matt’s Flash Harriet sold for 8,000gn.

Put forward by Northern Irish breeder Matt Burleigh, Flash Harriet is an embryo-bred daughter of Drumard Ed, out of Derg Destiny.

Matt’s Flash Harriet sold for 8,000gn.

She stood overall champion in the pre-sale show and sold jointly to Messrs Jerman, Brilley, Hereford, and Messrs Price, Llanafan, Builth Wells.

Lastly, a new shearling ram record was set when Nantyderri Elfred went under the hammer for 5,200gn.

Put forward by Welsh breeder Rhys Cooke, Elfred is an embryo-bred son of Derg Churchill, out of Cleenagh Big Bird. He sold to Messrs Bowring, Nether Langwith, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire.

Shearling ram Nantyderri Elfred set a new breed record when he sold for 5,200gn.

Other leading prices at the sale included 12,000gn for a gimmer named Matt’s Escobabe from Matt Burleigh.

An embryo-bred daughter of the 6,000gn Saltire Blue Derek, and out of Derg Cindy, she sold to Messrs Roberts, Llangynin, St Clears, Carmarthen.

The male section topped at 10,000gn for a February-born ram lamb from the Hunter family’s Hunters flock at West Cairnhill, Culsalmond, Insch, Aberdeenshire.

Hunters Flying Scotsman sold for 10,000gn.

Hunters Flying Scotsman is an embryo-bred son of Beilis Blue Elliot, out of a Millside dam. He sold to Messrs Baird, Towcester, Silverstone, Northamptonshire.

Stasa Moyse, who runs the Saltire Blue flock at Broadwater, Skene, Westhill, Aberdeenshire, sold to a top of 3,200gn for a gimmer named Saltire Blue Emerald.

An embryo-bred daughter of Saltire Blue Casanova, out of Saltire Blue A Beauty, she sold to Messrs Halbert, Romano Bridge, West Linton, Peebleshire.

Averages: aged ewes, 12, £714.88 (n/a); gimmers, 117, £1,533.91 (+£347.76); ewe lambs, 69, £915.96 (+£191.82); aged rams, two, £1,260 (+£249.38); shearling rams, 95, £816.13 (-£160.86); and ram lambs, 100, £971.99 (-£246.37).

