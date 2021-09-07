Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 7th 2021 Show Links
Farming

Caution urged when trading carbon credits

By Nancy Nicolson
September 7, 2021, 7:00 am
BENEFITS: Carbon credits are achieved through planting trees or restoring peatland.
Farmers and landowners have been advised to “act with caution” when considering selling carbon credits.

As large companies search for ways of offsetting their carbon footprint, landowners are being offered a set amount for each carbon unit (tonne of sequestered carbon) achieved through measures such as planting trees or restoring peatland.

Scottish Land Commission chairman Andrew Thin

However, while the opportunities may suit many farmers who want to pursue environmental measures,  Andrew Thin, the chair of the Scottish Land Commission, says a number of concerns have been raised about the pressures farmers and crofters are facing.

He said: “This is a fledgling market and there is a risk decisions are being made without full awareness of the implications for individual land managers.

“I would encourage landowners and land managers to exercise caution when considering transferring carbon rights or options until there is greater clarity over issues such as ownership of the rights and the need to retain them in offsetting their own business emissions in the future.”

Doug Bell, Managing Director of the Scottish Tenant Farmers Association (STFA) echoed the need for caution.

“As ever, when a new and fast developing market emerges, there are individuals and organisations looking to capitalise on the situation,” he said.

Scottish Tenant Farmers Association (STFA) managing director Doug Bell.

“The trading of carbon credits or rights is in its infancy with a limited legal framework to protect farmers.  Additionally, as new policy is developed to address climate change, the flexibility for a farm business to use its own carbon rights may ultimately outweigh any potential financial gain from signing away rights at this stage”.

Mr Thin said the  Scottish Land Commission is currently carrying out work to understand the  influence of natural capital in the land market to advice the Scottish Government on the risks, opportunities and appropriate steps to ensure the market works in the public interest.

