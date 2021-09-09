COP26: Politicians invited to visit farms and crofts ahead of event

Politicians are being invited to visit farms and crofts across Scotland to find out more about what farmers are doing to tackle climate change, ahead of the COP26 climate event in Glasgow.

Farming union NFU Scotland (NFUS) has teamed up with levy body Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) and SAC Consulting to run a series of fact-finding farm visits this autumn.

The events, which run from today until the conference in November, are designed to highlight ways farmers are working to tackle climate change in Scotland to MSPs, MPs and councillors.

Local farmers will showcase their efforts to reduce emissions, improve biodiversity, and how the industry is investing in measures and technology to help the country achieve net-zero status.

“These fact-finding visits will demonstrate how farmers across Scotland are helping to tackle climate change,” said NFUS political affairs manager, Beatrice Morrice.

“Our members are using and producing renewable energy, investing in low carbon technology, delivering effective carbon capture and investing in biodiversity and wildlife enhancement to help the country reach net-zero.”

QMS director of market intelligence and external affairs, Sarah Millar, said the tours were designed to equip elected decision-makers with the facts around farming and red meat production ahead of COP26.

She said: “The Scottish red meat industry is a priority sector that supports over 50,000 jobs throughout Scotland, and we look forward to showcasing some of the exciting work our farmers and producers have been doing to put them on a path to meeting the Scottish Government’s Climate Change Act.”

SAC Consulting’s head of food and footprint, Andrew Bauer, said efforts to tackle climate change in the farming sector involved small businesses juggling a huge range of obligations.

He added: “These events provide parliamentarians with a great opportunity to hear from those doing the juggling, helping promote informed discussions about what needs to be done.”