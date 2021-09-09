Ram lamb Bradleys Eubank leads Texel sheep sale at 70,000gn

A ram lamb named Bradleys Eubank led the charge at the Solway & Tyne Texel Breeders Club show and sale in Carlisle when he sold for 70,000gn.

The February-born son of the 10,000gn Craig Douglas Dancer, and out of a dam by the 24,000gn Fordafourie Amalert, was put forward by Lancashire breeder Ryan Bradley.

He stood reserve overall champion in the pre-sale show at Harrison and Hetherington‘s Borderway Mart and sold in a three-way split to: Procters Farm Ltd, Clitheroe, Lancashire; Boden & Davies Ltd, Mellor, Stockport; and Highfield Farming Ltd, Duns, Berwickshire.

The next best price of 30,000gn was paid twice.

First at this price, selling to Vaughan Farms Ltd in Herefordshire, was February-born ram lamb Cressage Epicentre, by Mellor Vale Dakota, from Shropshire breeder Matthew Ellis.

The other, selling to Ayrshire breeder Alan Blackwood for his Auldhouseburn flock, was a February-born ram lamb named Saltcotes E Class, by Craig Douglas Dancer, from Cumbria breeder James Conor Porter.

Other leading prices included 16,000gn for February-born ram lamb Hilltop Escobar from north-east breeder Kenny Pratt, who runs the Hilltop flock at Oldtown Farm, Peterculter.

By the 6,000gn Castlecairn Diamond Vision, he sold in a five-way split to a consortium of breeders based in the north of England.

The Ingram family from Logie Durno, Pitcaple, Inverurie, paid 14,000gn for a February-born ram lamb Feddal Road Easypeasy, by Ellen Valley Dazzler, from Dunblane breeder Alistair Smith.

The overall champion from the pre-sale show made 10,000gn when it sold to the judge – Peebles breeder Steven Renwick from the Craig Douglas flock.

This was February-born ram lamb Procters Einstein, by the 350,000gn Sportsmans Double Diamond, from Procters Farm Limited in Lancashire.

Shearling rams and females

Meanwhile, shearling rams sold to a top of 8,000gn twice.

First at this price was Yarrow Diamond, by Craig Douglas Alonso, from Selkirk breeder William Douglas.

He sold in a two-way split to to the Berwick-upon-Tweed based Brijon flock and the Messrs Murray & Partners, Hetton Law, Lowick.

The other, selling to Messrs Smith, Hawick, was Peacehay Dance Monkey, by Mullan Armani, from Frank Henry Chave & Son, Arundel, Somerset.

Females topped at 7,000gn for a gimmer from Messrs Boden & Davies Ltd’s Cheshire-based Sportsmans flock.

By the 65,000gn Garngour Craftsman, and out of a dam by the 145,000gn Knap Vicious Sid, she sold to the Cambridgeshire-based Ulmus flock.

Next best in the females at 4,000gn was another Sportsmans gimmer by Garngour Craftsman. She sold to Messrs Sinnett, Wetheral, Carlisle.

Turriff breeder Robbie Wilson, who runs the Milnbank flock, sold to a top of 2,700gn for a gimmer by Knock Yardsman. She sold to Messrs Jackson, Abbeytown, Wigton, Cumbria.

Averages: aged rams, two, £997.50; shearling rams, 183, £1,155.53; ram lambs, 294, £1,687.21; gimmers, 62, £863.54; ewe lambs, three, £472.50.