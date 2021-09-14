Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 15th 2021 Show Links
Farming

Study launched to find value of UK farm shop sector

By Gemma Mackie
September 14, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: September 15, 2021, 1:46 pm
The research aims to find the value of farm shops to the UK economy.
The research aims to find the value of farm shops to the UK economy.

A new UK-wide project has been launched to determine the value of farm shops to the economy and local communities.

The Farm Retail Association (FRA) has teamed up with Harper Adams University for the project, which seeks to discover the impact farm shops have on local communities, farmers, suppliers and the wider economy.

FRA members will be asked to complete a survey as part of the project, with the results due next spring.

“We know that farm shops are valued – both by the retail and agricultural sectors, and by the communities they serve,” said Harper’s Senior Lecturer in Food Retail and Marketing Alastair Boot, who is carrying out the research.

“Many of us will have a favourite farm shop in our area, for instance – and there’s been some evidence over the past 18 months that, as we all strove to stay local, retail patterns have changed – with a growing appetite for British farm shops.”

The research has been commissioned by the Farm Retail Association.

He added: “However, there is a need to build up a picture of the sector as a whole and its impact across the country – and this is where our research, commissioned by the Farm Retail Association, will come in.

“Once we develop that clearer understating, it can be used to make the case for the nation’s existing farm shops, and to help develop the sector further.”

Farm Retail Association chairman, Rob Copley, said the study was the biggest the association had ever undertaken and the results will “fly the flag for our industry”.

He added: “We are encouraging all farm retailers to take part in this nation-wide survey to get a clear picture of what our sector is worth to the economy and reflecting the vital role our farm retailers play in communities.

“This will then help not only promote farm retailers but also support those businesses with planning application and funding bids.”

Humble farm shop with honesty box is hit in Aberdeenshire

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal