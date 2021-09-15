Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Farming

Farmers urged to donate lambs for St Andrew’s Day campaign

By Gemma Mackie
September 15, 2021, 6:00 am
IAAS is encouraging donations of sheep to its Lamb Bank scheme.
Farmers and crofters are being urged to donate sheep towards a campaign to get lamb in schools across Scotland for St Andrew’s Day.

The Institute of Auctioneers and Appraisers in Scotland (IAAS) is urging sheep producers to “bank a lamb” at their local auction mart as part of its Lamb Bank initiative.

The scheme, launched last month, aims to raise funds from donated sheep to pay for the provision of Scotch Lamb in Scottish schools as part of the long-running Lamb for St Andrew’s Day campaign.

Schools were given 1.2 tonnes of lamb last year as part of the campaign, and more than 175 schools – representing 24,942 school pupils – have signed up to take part in the scheme this year.

Participating schools will receive lamb, alongside recipes from red meat levy body Quality Meat Scotland.

Farmers can donate lambs or sheep via any mart which is a member of IAAS.

IAAS executive director, Neil Wilson, urged farmers to get involved by donating the funds from the sale of one or more lambs, or other sheep, via an IAAS mart into the lamb bank.

“As we see schools reducing meat on their menus and the sustainability credentials of red meat being debated in the classrooms and beyond, IAAS is committed to engaging as many school children as possible with the positive story [of lamb production],” said Mr Wilson.

“Our ambition is to get lamb into at least one school in every town and in every rural school in Scotland. We’re calling on sheep farmers across Scotland to join us by donating to the Lamb Bank so that we can see over 2.5 tonnes of lamb in schools this November.”

He said one lamb donated to the bank will give approximately 180 children the chance to cook and taste lamb, which based on a £100 cost to the farmer to yield the lamb, equates to 55p per child.

National Sheep Association Scotland chairman, Jen Craig, backed the initiative and said the industry needed to work to maintain interest in, and demand for, lamb.

She added: “This is a golden opportunity to engage the imagination of the next generation of consumers in a creative, fun and tangible way, and encourage positive conversation with their wider group of family and friends.”

