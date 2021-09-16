Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 17th 2021 Show Links
Farm leaders welcome commitment to reform gene editing rules

By Gemma Mackie
September 16, 2021, 5:00 pm
The UK Government has pledged to review gene editing rules.
Scottish farm leaders have welcomed a UK Government commitment to reform gene editing (GE) rules.

Plans to reviews rules and regulations following the UK’s exit from Europe, announced by the Minister of State at the Cabinet Office Lord Frost, include a commitment to reform the regulations around gene-edited organisms to “enable more sustainable and efficient farming”.

“We now have the opportunity to do things differently and ensure that Brexit freedoms are used to help businesses and citizens get on and succeed,” said Lord Frost.

NFU Scotland‘s crops policy manager, David Michie, welcomed the news and said gene editing technology could be used to breed better crops and livestock with animal welfare, public health and environmental benefits.

Mr Michie said: “New varieties and breeds with desirable traits that help farmers provide public goods, and avoid public bads, are an important piece of the sustainable farming jigsaw.

“In the 21st Century, a new breeding revolution can help address the biggest challenges of our time, the biggest one right now being climate change.”

He added: “There are a lot of things that need to be done to address the challenges we now face, and GE is a tool that should be taken out and used to move forward to a net-zero future.”

The Scottish Government has previously spoken against the use of GE technology, however Fergus Ewing – who previously served as Rural Economy Secretary – hinted towards a change in stance towards the technology.

Mr Ewing told an NFU Scotland online hustings that he accepted there was a difference between GE and GM – which is currently banned in Scotland – and said “we should keep a watching brief on science”.

