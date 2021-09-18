Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Farming

Livestock auctioneer Lawrie & Symington enjoys profits boost

By Gemma Mackie
September 18, 2021, 6:00 am
The company runs livestock markets in Forfar and Lanark.
Scottish livestock auction company Lawrie & Symington Ltd enjoyed a boost in profits and turnover last year.

The latest accounts for the company, which operates markets at Forfar and Lanark, show turnover of £4.013 million for the year to December 31, 2020. This is up from £3.859m the year before.

The accounts, filed with Companies House, also show a 94% increase in pre-tax profits to £524,414, from £270,386 the year before.

In his report accompanying the accounts, Lawrie & Symington (L&S) chairman Gordon Renwick said the company achieved a “very positive financial result” in an extremely challenging year during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Huge thanks must go to the Institute of Auctioneers and Appraiser in Scotland who have worked tirelessly to gain agreement with the Scottish Government on a set of working guidelines that have enabled the core part of our business to continue operating, and also to our staff, customers and haulage partners who have all worked together to make sure the new rules and guidelines have been adhered to in a manner which allowed our doors to remain open,” said Mr Renwick.

“It has not been an easy year and we remain truly thankful to everyone for working together.”

Cattle penned up at the company’s Forfar Mart.

He said livestock numbers had been very positive in the year and the company had increased its overall market share for the fourth year in a row.

“Our market share for cattle has been maintained in what has been a challenging year, whilst our sheep numbers have continued their upward trend,” added Mr Renwick.

“Strong throughput performance, coupled with what has been an incredibly strong year for livestock prices, has resulted in a healthy increase in commission income.”

Mr Renwick said some of the increased sales revenue had been reinvested in the business to allow it to offer an online sales platform for customers – the company has been running online machinery sales for over a year and an online offering was available for most breeding sheep sales in 2020.

“We will continue to integrate our online offerings with our live sales as we start o emerge from the Covid-19 lockdown as this has clearly opened up new opportunities for L&S as a business,” added Mr Renwick.

He said the company’s country supplies business had a very strong year and the property division recovered well after initial Covid-19 restrictions were lifted, however the events division was hit by the restrictions.

