AgriScot skills competition casts net wide

Young farmers, apprentices and students with a flair for farm management are being encouraged to enter the AgriScot business skills competition.

After an enforced break last year, the annual award with a prize of £1000 is again open to anyone aged 18-25 who is involved in the agricultural industry.

Entrants are asked to write a short essay, then semi-finalists will be selected to take part in on-farm heats in the north and south of the country.

AgriScot chairman Robert Neill said: “I would encourage any young person, student, graduate, apprentice, farm worker or anyone working in the wider agricultural industry to take part.

“I have heard from previous participants how taking part in the competition has helped them to develop their skills, contacts and provided an interesting addition to their CV’s.”

Many of the finalists and winners in previous years have come from Scotland’s Rural College campuses.

However the organisers are keen to encourage young people from other educational institutions, modern apprenticeships, and those already in the workplace to enter the competition this year.

Mr Neill said: “I would love to see young people from colleges, universities, young farmers clubs and agricultural businesses all over the country putting themselves forward for this competition.

“I would lay down a direct challenge to establishments like Harper Adams, RAU Cirencester and organisations such as SAYFC to encourage their students, graduates and members to enter this invaluable competition.

The farm business event will take place on February 9 2022, but a range of farm of the year awards and competitions are already under way.