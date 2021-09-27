Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 28th 2021 Show Links
Farming

Caithness mixed farm for sale for offers over £1.5m

By Gemma Mackie
September 27, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: September 27, 2021, 11:50 am
The farm is available to buy as a whole.
A mixed arable and livestock farm in Caithness is up for sale for offers over £1.5 million.

Geiselittle Farm, located near Thurso, is described by selling agent Strutt & Parker as a “first-class, ring-fenced arable and stock farm located in a productive farming district”.

The 333-acre farm comes with a three-bedroom cottage used as a holiday let, an extensive range of modern farm buildings and a traditional five-bedroom farmhouse which has recently been renovated.

The Grade 3 (2) land is ring-fenced, lying to the west of the A9, and the farm comprises just under 280 acres of arable and grass leys, with the remainder down as permanent pasture.

The farm has a range of modern buildings.

The farm’s current owners run a flock of 850 breeding ewes lambing from the middle of March with all lambs finished off grass, alongside a herd of 30 suckler cows which are sold as breeding heifers and store cattle at 18-months-old.

Farm buildings include a general purpose shed, traditional steading, a livestock shed, cattle court, kennels and an equestrian arena.

Strutt & Parker’s senior associate director Euan MacCrimmon, who is handling the sale, said he expected interest in the farm from all over Scotland.

He said: “Geiselittle Farm is situated in an area of Caithness which is well known as a productive farming district on account of the quality soils, favourable climate, relatively low rainfall, and moderately level ground.

The view from the farm out to the sea.

“Therefore, with the farmland market remaining buoyant as we head into autumn, we expect high interest from local buyers, as well as buyers from further south.”

Other farms recently launched to the market include Dyke Farm, located at Slamannan near Falkirk.

The 365-acre mixed farm is available for offers over £2.02m.

