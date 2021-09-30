Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 30th 2021 Show Links
Farming

Scottish land managers attract backing of climate change leader

By Nancy Nicolson
September 30, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: September 30, 2021, 6:43 am
GIVE US THE TOOLS: An expert on climate change says farmers and landowners are in need of clear information.

The UK’s foremost voice on climate change has joined Scottish farmers and landowners in demanding more detail from government on the policy and tools  that will help the industry reach net-zero targets.

Both the Scottish and UK  governments came under fire for not providing  “proper parameters” for land managers when Lord Deben, the chair of the UK’s Climate Change Committee, addressed an online conference hosted by Scottish Lands & Estates (SLE).

He said land users knew what they had to do but they needed  clear details on the support that would be available and how success would be measured.

“Farming is a long term business and you really have to know well in advance what support you’re going to have , how it is going to be accommodated in your business and what changes  you need to make,” he said.

“I’m convinced landowners are willing to do it, but won’t do it unless  governments step up to the mark and we have the proper measurements that allows them to celebrate successes and also measure failures.”

Lord Deben, Chairman of the Climate Change Committee

The Conservative peer also slammed the trade deal with Australia  as “unacceptable” and said farmers and landowners could only be asked to do what is necessary if  they’re  not undermined by cheap food coming in and  undermining the climate.

He added: “Not only do you undermine the people doing the job here,  you’re also encouraging people who’re not doing the job in their countries and that has a direct effect on  the climate.”

Lord Deben identified the re-creation of peat as a top priority for Scottish land managers.

“Peat is crucial for fighting climate change and will  be a very serious part of landowners’ responsibility,” he said .

“The Climate Change Committee has shown we will have to recover all peat land by 2045 if we’re going to have a chance of  meeting the 2050 targets.”

Land managers are well placed to take steps that will help the UK reach  net-zero targets .

Lord Deben’s  comments were echoed by  SLE chair Mark Tennant, who told the conference that while rural businesses were already delivering in reducing emissions and storing carbon,  there was a need to go further.

Scottish Land and Estates (SLE) chairman, Mark Tennant.

“Tools rather than targets now need to be delivered if we are to truly tackle climate change. We need government, business and society at every level to step up and alter their approach – and that includes Scotland’s rural businesses,” he said.

“We still see too much hope pinned on new technology riding to our planet’s rescue. We need honest discussion about cutting our carbon consumption as a society and about how domestic improvements in emissions often simply transfers pollution to other areas around the world.”

 

