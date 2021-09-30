Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 30th 2021 Show Links
Farming

Prime Minister accused of misleading sheep farmers over US lamb exports

By Gemma Mackie
September 30, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: September 30, 2021, 11:56 am
Leaked emails suggest the US has not yet lifted the ban on imports of British lamb.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been accused of misleading sheep farmers following his announcement the US had lifted a decades-long ban on UK lamb exports.

It comes after leaked emails from Defra suggest Mr Johnson’s claims were misleading, and that the ban has not yet been lifted.

The emails also suggest there are “many steps to be taken” before shipments of British lamb can head across the pond, and it is unlikely products such as kebabs and koftas will be eligible for exports to begin with.

During a trip to Washington DC earlier this month, Mr Johnson said the UK is going to be able to export British lamb to the US for the fist time in decades.

He said: “It will allow kebabs, the kofta, the lamb burgers of the people of the US (to) be supplied at last by Britain, and fantastic juicy cuts of Welsh lamb and everything else.”

The announcement was welcomed by the National Sheep Association and Scottish Association of Meat Wholesalers, who said it would help maximise trade opportunities for UK farmers.

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford MP said he had written to Mr Johnson asking him to clarify whether or not the ban had been lifted.

He said it would be “deeply disappointing” for Scottish farmers and crofters if Mr Johnson’s comments were untrue.

Mr Blackford said: “Boris Johnson must now set the record straight and confirm whether these reports are true.

“Are his claims – as government officials say – ‘misleading’? Has the ban not yet been lifted?”

A Defra spokeswoman said the UK Government does not comment on leaked documents.

