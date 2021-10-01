Forfar festival in the diary for Scottish smallholders

The Scottish Smallholder Festival will return to Forfar Mart later this month with a free show that includes a mix of competitions, debates and advice for people who are new to keeping stock.

There are classes for sheep, goats, pigs, poultry and waterfowl as well as online shows for cattle, horses crafts and food.

Entries close on October 8 and all winners will be announced on the day.

The sheep and goats shows are aimed at the movement’s “stars of the future”, with classes for 2021-born lambs and kids as well as sections for young handlers. New keepers of goats and sheep will be able to access information on dosing, vaccinations and foot care from a team of vets.

The theme of the event is sustainability and there will be a panel discussion on the future of small abattoirs.

Talks

Presentations will include advice on carbon neutral grazing, lowering antimicrobial resistance, electric equipment, local food production, upcycling, tree planting, renewable power and dung beetles.

The pig steward, Alan Jamieson from Sauchenhall Farm, Kirkintilloch, has introduced show classes as well as a showcase and workshop for breeders who are too shy to enter stock in the ring.

He has also devised a devious obstacle course for pigs and their keepers!

For non-livestock smallholders there are classes in the garden, craft and food sections, and the mart’s Strathmore Hall will feature stalls for food, drink and smallholder equipment.

Rosemary Champion, one of the organisers, added: “We have classes for raw fleece that we hope will attract a range of entries, highlighting the beauty, range and versatility of this sustainable but sadly underrated material.”

Entry to the event is free but will be ticketed, and over-18s attending must have a valid vaccine passport in addition to a ticket, which can be booked at www.ssgf.uk