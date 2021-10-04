Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Farming

Farm machinery dealer Agricar enjoys boost in profits

By Gemma Mackie
October 4, 2021, 11:45 am
Agricar specialises in New Holland machinery.

Scottish farm machinery dealer Agricar enjoyed a boost in profits and turnover last year despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 crisis.

The latest accounts for the Forfar-headquartered company, which specialises in New Holland machinery, show increased sales and profits in the year to December 31, 2020.

The accounts, filed with Companies House, show turnover of £36.4 million for the year – up from £35.2m the year before.

The bulk of sales were to the UK – accounting for just over £36m of turnover – and sales to Europe more than doubled to £389,447, from £163.103 before.

Pre-tax profits were also up 18% in the year to £393,273, from £332.792 previously.

In her report accompanying the accounts, company director Wendy Smith said: “2020 was an exceptionally challenging trading year due to the additional difficulties encountered as a result of Covid-19.

“However, as a family business we continued to supply our customers with premium product supported by our highly skilled team.”

She said the company’s gross profit percentage remained comparable to other years at 13% – it was 13.1% in 2019.

The company runs depots in Blairgowrie, Dundonald in Ayrshire, Forfar, Laurencekirk, Perth and Stirling.

Agricar sells New Holland machinery from six depots across Scotland.

As well as operating a franchise for New Holland machinery, it specialises in a number of other machinery brands including Kuhn, Ploeger, Standen and Polaris.

The accounts also reveal the company employed an average of 113 members of staff during the year and the highest-paid unnamed director took home a pay cheque of £113.541 – this is up from £101,788 the year before.

Agricar’s latest accounts cover a year of reduced tractor sales across the UK.

Previous figures from the Agricultural Engineers Association (AEA) show Scottish tractor sales were down by 17% last year.

The number of new tractors, over 50 horsepower, registered in Scotland in 2020 was 1,252 – down from 1,518 in 2019.

Sales across the UK were down 13.8% to 10,380, from 12,040 the year before.

