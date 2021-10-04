Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Farming

Scottish farmers urged to complete labour survey

By Gemma Mackie
October 4, 2021, 5:00 pm
The NFU Scotland runs until Thursday October 7.

Farming union NFU Scotland (NFUS) has launched an urgent survey to gather evidence on the availability of labour in the sector.

It comes amid the backdrop of tens of thousands of pigs waiting on farms for slaughter and acres of vegetables rotting in fields, due to a lack of staff in the agri-food supply chain.

NFUS is urging all farmers to complete the online survey – available at surveymonkey.co.uk/r/37ZF3PG – which closes on Thursday October 7.

“The shortfall in both permanent and seasonal workers across Scottish agriculture is at crisis level,” said NFUS policy manager, David Michie.

“A recent survey has already identified that, for our horticultural members, seasonal staffing levels are 20% below where they need to be.

“We are also hearing, on a daily basis, problems being encountered on pig, poultry and dairy farms in securing permanent staff.”

NFU Scotland said dairy farmers have reported problems recruiting permanent staff.

He encouraged farmers to respond to the survey, which should take around five minutes to complete, as it will help NFUS provide a “robust response” to a UK Government call for evidence from the sector.

“Responses to this survey will not only provide us with hard evidence to lobby the UK Government, but they will also help when we lobby Scottish Government and talk to industry, and labour, education and skills providers,” added Mr Michie.

The NFUS survey follows an online labour crisis meeting, organised by the union, last week where representatives from the haulage, food and drink, farming and tourism sectors outlined the problems they face recruiting staff.

They said businesses in their industries were all competing to fill vacancies from a limited pool of potential UK employees.

Scotland Food and Drink chief executive, James Withers, said: “There’s not a massive pool of an untapped domestic workforce for us to tap into.

“The idea of just hiring more locals or just paying more does not stand up to scrutiny.”

