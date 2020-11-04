SPONSORED: Stewart Milne Homes set to make Christmas extra special for one new homeowner

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Driving home for Christmas will be extra special for one new homeowner this year, thanks to one of Scotland’s leading housebuilders.

Stewart Milne Homes is running a competition to win a brand new BMW if you buy a home in one of their specially selected developments.

Anyone who buys a new Stewart Milne Home before Friday December 11 2020, will be eligible to win the new BMW 1 Series car (click here for full details and terms and conditions).

Last year’s winner, Danielle McKinlay and her husband Scott had moved in to their new home at Jubilee Walk in Countesswells just one week before finding out they’d scooped the big prize.

Danielle explained: “We had a flat in the city and went to visit Countesswells in the November as we knew we wanted a home with a garden. Things moved very quickly as we were able to part exchange our flat and move into our new home just four weeks later, on December 12.

“The car draw was the next week and I picked out key number 14. I never expected to win but as it got closer and closer to me, I started to get nervous as I knew that my chances were improving.

“I didn’t believe it when I pressed the key and the lights flashed and the car opened, it all just feels like a blur.

“We had always wanted a second car and even now I look out on to the drive and can’t believe that we were so lucky.”

The Christmas car competition is now available for selected plots across a number of Stewart Milne Homes developments, including the Jubilee Walk and Regency Place neighbourhoods at Countesswells.

The Charleston development in Cove and Den View community at Kingswells are both participating, along with Dunnottar Park in Stonehaven, Monarch’s Rise in Arbroath and selected properties at Silver Birches in Alford and Ballumbie Rise in Dundee.

Neil Thomson, Regional Director with Stewart Milne Homes, said: “We wanted to make Christmas extra-special for one new homeowner this year and what could be better than winning a brand new BMW.

“The competition was a huge success last year and we are looking forward to making the dream of a new car a reality for one new homeowner in our seven communities across the north of Scotland.”

The winner will be drawn (subject to Scottish Government guidelines around Covid-19) on Saturday December 12.

Homebuyers will be spoilt for choice with a selection of two, three- and four-bedroom homes available across Stewart Milne Homes stunning developments. Prices start from £194,950. For further information visit the Stewart Milne Homes website.