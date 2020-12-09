SPONSORED: New eagerly-awaited 11-home development is released in Ellon

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

There are only 11 chances to buy a brand new home is this exclusive development in Ellon from Claymore Homes.

The small housing estate of Waterton Park will only have 11 properties – and they are now ready for release. What’s unique about these homes, which have easy access to the new Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route, is that there are no further plans to build more homes on the site, so there really are only 11 opportunities to own one.

Housebuilder Claymore Homes erected a sign at the Ellon site off Castle Road (A920) advertising that the new development was coming, which meant there was much anticipation locally. Now, after a slight delay in release, the properties are ready for purchase.

There are three property types for sale: two different styles of five bedroom detached homes (called Aspen and Spruce) and four bedroom detached homes (called Maple). An additional two are three bedroom semi-detached affordable homes which will be allocated by Aberdeen City Council.

Waterton Park is brought to you by Claymore Homes, a house-builder that specialises in quality craftsmanship and design in the north-east of Scotland. You may already be aware of Claymore Homes as they are currently building Nethermill Heights in Cruden Bay, amongst others.

Like the homes at Nethermill Heights, the homes at Waterton Park in Ellon are also being built to suit the buyers’ needs and desires. That’s because Claymore Homes give buyers full control of the floorplan – allowing them to remove internal walls if they wish to – to help them design their dream home.

Most housebuilders offer choice when it comes to the bathroom and kitchen, Claymore Homes does too, but thanks to its FREE design service, they can provide minor changes right through to the redesign of internal layouts. This gives buyers flexibility to modify the internal layout and can add doors and windows to open up its spacious homes even further, depending on the buyer’s wishes.

Because of current restrictions, Claymore Homes asks all customers to make an appointment with with its sales team for show home viewings. Discussions on layout changes and internal alterations can take place in the office, over the phone or by email.

If you are not from Ellon, but looking to buy in the area, there are many attractions including the beautiful Riverside Park which offers walkways along River Ythan and McDonald Golf Club; and Haddo House and Tolquhon Castle nearby. Plus, there are convenient public transport links to Aberdeen surrounding areas, and it is less than 20 miles from Aberdeen, Inverurie and Peterhead.

To discover more about the Waterton Park development in Ellon, click here. If you wish to arrange to speak to a representative at Claymore Homes about your new property or arranging a purchase, then call 01779 821115 or email: sales@claymorehomes.co.uk