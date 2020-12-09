SPONSORED: Gift someone a trip back in time at P&J Live

Something went wrong - please try again later.

There’s a certain point we all reach where we get nostalgic for the music of our younger years. This Christmas, why not treat a loved one to tickets to see one of their old faves at P&J Live?

Whether it’s 90s pop acts making a comeback or musical legends who’ve been there for all our lives, music of yesteryear continues to be popular and bring crowds in their thousands.

Among those making a stop at P&J Live during their upcoming tours are Steps, Gary Barlow, Deacon Blue, Elton John and more.

And you can get tickets this Christmas – then all that’s left to do is plan your throwback outfit! (Remember tickets bought for concerts which were postponed due to Covid-19 are valid for the new dates.)

Bryan Adams, 10 April 2021

Bryan Adams is one of the most exciting live musicians in the world and his energetic performance, effortless stage presence and incredible vocals are guaranteed to thrill and entertain.

The Canadian rock singer-songwriter is bringing his only Scottish Tour date to P&J Live on 10 April 2021.

His most recent album, “Shine a Light”, whose title track was co-written by Ed Sheeran, debuted at number one on the album charts in March 2019.

Simple Minds, 17 August 2021

Simple Minds celebrate 40 iconic years in music by embarking upon a major world tour which will now take place in 2021, including P&J Live, Aberdeen on 17th August.

Fronted by founder members Jim Kerr (vocals) and Charlie Burchill (guitar), the Scottish band celebrated 40 years of history with last year’s release of “40: The Best of – 1979-2019”, a career-spanning compilation album encompassing their biggest hits and essential recent material.

Steps: What the Future Holds 2021 Tour, 13 November 2021

Pop legends Steps will play P&J Live as part of their new tour.

Three years after they staged the UK’s most successful comeback of the decade, the group returns once again with their new album, “What The Future Holds” and the sure-to-be epic, “What The Future Holds 2021 Tour”.

And now the party is coming to Aberdeen – and who knows what the future will hold!

Gary Barlow, 30 November 2021

He’s one of the UK’s most beloved musical stars – and you can see him live.

Gary will hit the road with a full orchestra, playing 15 shows in 13 cities around the UK and Ireland. He will arrive in Aberdeen to play at P&J Live on Tuesday 30 November 2021.

He’ll bring to life songs from his brand new album, “Music Played By Humans”, as well as hits from his incredible, three-decade spanning career.

Elton John: Yellow Brick Road Tour, 9–10 December 2021

Sir Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour has been rescheduled and will now take place at Aberdeen’s P&J Live on Thursday 9th and Friday 10th December 2021.

Elton’s stage production will take his fans on a musical and highly visual journey spanning a 50-year career of hits like no one has ever seen before.

Deacon Blue Cities of Love, 18 December, 2021

Kick off the festive season with one of Scotland’s most beloved bands at P&J Live!

Deacon Blue have announced their Cities of Love tour will make a stop in Aberdeen on December 18, 2021.

The multi-million selling band was forced to postpone their show due to Covid-19 but they are ready to rock Aberdeen next year and spread the message of album, “City of Love”, which features 11 brilliant new tracks tethered by a singular belief – that even in the corners of a town or life where no light falls, hope can prevail.

And remember, any time you book tickets for a P&J Live event through their official ticketing partner, Ticketmaster, you have the confidence that even if your event is postponed or cancelled, your tickets are protected. You’ll get the chance to use your tickets for the rescheduled date or if it’s not getting changed, you’ll be able to get a full refund of your money.

The team has also been working hard to bring in additional cleaning and social distancing measures to make sure that everyone who visits the P&J Live arena is as Covid-safe as possible.

Keep an eye on the P&J Live Facebook page and website for the most up-to-date information about events.