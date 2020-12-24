SPONSORED: 12 Charities of Christmas – VSA

In the run-up to Christmas (between 13th and 24th December) we bring you a different charity that needs your help at this time of year, as part of our dedicated 12 Charities of Christmas campaign…

VSA

For 150 years VSA has been at the heart of the Aberdeen community providing care and support to vulnerable children and adults. Today VSA provides vital support and services to people of all ages across four core areas: Children and Families, Adult and Community, Education and Learning, and Carers’ Support. At VSA, it supports a person’s physical, mental, emotional, and social wellbeing through a range of residential and outreach support services.

It is incredibly proud to be able to say that 98p in every £1 generated in support of VSA goes directly to its charitable work across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Last year the charity, directly and indirectly, supported and reached 20,169 people and currently operates nearly 40 different support services.

2020 may not have been the year any of us envisaged; it was to be one of celebration for VSA, however it has been a stark reminder to us all, of what is important in life. At VSA it has seen demand soar for its help and support across all of its services and now more than ever vulnerable children and adults living in Aberdeen need your help.

If you are in a position to donate online to help VSA raise much-needed funds it would appreciate any donation to enable it continue to provide the best of care for the vulnerable people it supports.

To donate, click here.

This feature is brought to you as part of our 12 Charities of Christmas campaign and has been sponsored by:

Finnies

Finnies has always taken great pride in its team and it is their incredible support that has made the business what it is today.

In a year unlike any other Finnies has watched with great pride as everyone there has worked together and supported each other through the challenges presented this year.

By placing people at the centre of its mission and supporting both individuals and communities, the VSA shares the same core values as Finnies. It has always been proud of the work undertaken by the VSA, particularly its involvement within local communities, and Finnies looks forward to continuing its support through 2021 and beyond.