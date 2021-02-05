SPONSORED: Need a reason to buy a new home in 2021 – here are FIVE from CHAP Homes!

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Whether you are a first-time buyer or looking to climb the property ladder, there are some unbeatable offers on new-build homes from developer CHAP Homes.

CHAP Homes has a reputation for quality, trust and customer care and understands that when you are looking for a new home, you want “a perfect home in the community you love”.

And that is exactly what the Aberdeenshire house-builder is offering families and couples in its two new developments which are currently under construction – Countesswells and Crest of Lochter.

At both these developments the homes are built for the way we live today, with sustainability and energy efficiency front of mind, and using modern materials that stand the test of time. This is something CHAP Home has been doing since it first began building its quality homes in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and the Highlands almost 25 years ago.

Here are five reasons why house-buyers should consider CHAP Homes before looking anywhere else:

FREE FLOOR COVERINGS*: Buying flooring for an entire home can be a costly business, but thanks to CHAP Homes, you do not need to cover this as the housebuilder will be offering buyers FREE floor coverings. The flooring includes carpets in the lounge, stairway and bedrooms, while vinyl is also included for all other areas. © Supplied LBTT PAID*: LBTT (or Land and Buildings Transaction Tax) is the new name for ‘stamp duty’ and can amount to over £10,000 for some home-buyers (this is dependent on the cost of your new property). It’s an added expense for those who are purchasing a new home. However, buy with CHAP Homes and you will have NO LBTT to pay, as the housebuilder will pay this amount for you. 5% DEPOSIT PAID*: For first-time buyers, raising enough money for a deposit on a new home is a big undertaking – in fact, some lose out on their dream home because they are unable to raise funds. But, first-time buyers need not worry about this as CHAP Homes will pay 5% deposit which, for example on a £230,000 home, would amount to £11,500. This fabulous deal was introduced at the end of 2020 (so, if your required deposit is 10% CHAP will pay 5% and you pay the other 5%. Please note: this is not available with the LBTT paid deal) UNIQUE HOUSE STYLE: If you buy one of 53 properties at CHAP Homes’ new Crest of Lochter development in Inverurie, you will be moving into a unique home style. At the design stage, CHAP Homes wanted to bring a very contemporary look and feel to the homes in this development which is close to the new Uryside Primary School and boasts views of Bennachie. The homes there benefit from a stylish exterior of white and grey rendering. Enjoy a virtual walkthrough of the showhome by clicking here. © Supplied HAPPY & HEALTHY WAY OF LIFE: Wellness is one of the top priorities at the brand new Countesswells development, a massive house-building project in a leafy green neighbourhood just four miles from the city of Aberdeen involving several developers, including CHAP Homes. CHAP is building 30 homes here and each will offer a happy and healthy way of life for families moving into this exclusive community which is “one of the most sought after locations in Aberdeen”. The 30 new homes from CHAP are very close to Countesswells Woods, and the new school (which is currently under construction) is accessible via a burn side path. A new Sainsbury’s has also been confirmed – also within walking distance. To find out more about the benefits of living in a CHAP home in this new community visit the website here and enjoy the virtual walkthrough below:

To find out more about any of the above special offers, or to enquire about arranging a viewing of the showhouse (which is by appointment only), call Karen at CHAP Homes on 07825 337145 or email: kdavidson@chap.co.uk

*offers are available on selected plots