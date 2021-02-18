SPONSORED: St Margaret’s has been inspiring women for 175 years

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Choosing the right school for your daughter, at any stage of her education, is never an easy decision: but it is a vitally important one.

The only single-sex school in Aberdeen, St Margaret’s is a girls’ school by design; the staff understand girls – how they learn, how they play and how they develop.

All-girls’ education

Extensive research over many years has highlighted the many benefits of educating girls in a single-sex setting.

St Margaret’s believes that their environment offers girls a space in which their intellectual and physical identity can blossom, a space which is free from distraction or stereotype, but full of challenge, and rich with opportunity and care. Pupils regularly say that an all-girls’ environment makes such a positive impact not only on their studies, but also on their self-esteem and confidence.

This year, St Margaret’s is proud to be celebrating its 175th year of educating and inspiring girls.

A caring and supportive community

When pupils and parents visit for the first time, they are usually struck by the close sense of community that is characteristic of our diverse school population.

Pupils learn, teach and play in a bright, spacious well-equipped building with secure and attractive grassed playground facilities, meeting all the requirements of a modern 21st century education whilst simultaneously retaining the traditions and values held over many years that lend the school its warm, friendly and encouraging atmosphere.

Learning opportunities at St Margaret’s

The small class sizes throughout the school are conducive to a focused learning environment. While the school is large enough to offer flexibility and choice in terms of the curriculum and extra-curricular activities, class sizes are deliberately small to ensure that all are well-known by staff and that each individual pupil receives the individual attention and support she requires.

In the upper stages of senior school, girls may benefit from much smaller classes of perhaps fewer than 10 pupils, depending on their subject options. This means that the individual personalities, talents and learning styles of each girl can be identified and nurtured under a bespoke educational programme.

St Margaret’s is proud to be able to offer girls the opportunity to sit eight National 5 qualifications, taken over two years in III and IV Senior; all subjects offered at National 5 may also be taken at Higher and Advanced Higher level, and some additional subjects are also offered with no prior knowledge in V and VI Senior.

The consistently excellent pass rates in the public SQA examinations at all levels reflects both the dedication of the teaching staff and the hard work of the pupils who flourish in this environment.

Extra-curricular opportunities at St Margaret’s

Of course, St Margaret’s doesn’t just believe in hard work; pupils also embrace countless opportunities offered within the wider school provision. Each year, they can enjoy a wide variety of extra-curricular activities, school trips and special events that punctuate the school calendar and are equally valid to the activities that take place in the classrooms.

It is the school’s aim to support the development of well-rounded, socially aware individuals who have a bright future ahead of them, whatever path they may choose in life.

Finding out more about St Margaret’s

St Margaret’s welcomes pupils at every age, from nursery through to VI Senior. It is never too late or too early to benefit from a St Margaret’s education. Although they are unable to welcome you to the school in person in the current circumstances, they are delighted to meet with you and your daughter through video conferencing.

The virtual Open Days are an excellent means of gaining insight into the richness of the St Margaret’s experience, via Q&A with key members of staff, presentations highlighting the variety of day to day life at the school, and contributions from current and former pupils, and parents.

To find out more about what St Margaret’s can offer your daughter, or to register for the Virtual Open Day (Junior School) on 18th March, or (Whole School) 22nd May, visit the St Margaret’s website.