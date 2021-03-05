SPONSORED: How John Lewis is helping customers transform living spaces on lockdown

Shopping was always such an enjoyable experience, where we could search for products, touch and feel the fabrics, and speak to the in-store experts face-to-face – that may seem like a long time ago now. But, for customers of John Lewis Aberdeen, they are still benefiting from excellent customer service from its staff while the department store’s doors are closed.

And when it comes to delivering an enjoyable and memorable customer experience during a pandemic, John Lewis’ stylists working on delivering its Virtual Home Design service excel.

Unable to meet customers in person to discuss their home designs, Ellie Greenwood has switched to online consultations as she helps make the most of customers’ indoor spaces. However, it has not hindered her in any way, in fact, it has benefited her and John Lewis’ growing number of home design clients.

© Supplied by John Lewis

The home design stylist is now able to see inside the homes of her clients.

Ellie explained: “By taking our Home Design appointments virtually into customers’ homes, it allows us to gain a greater understanding of them and their style preferences. We listen carefully to their needs and act thoughtfully, so that we are able to honestly advise them, as if we are their knowledgeable friend.”

Besides its home design service, John Lewis is also continuing to run its personal styling service for customers, in a very similar way. Like Ellie, Ariana Feroz is also doing virtual consultations with her clients who demand some fashion advice.

Instead of gleaning trend tips from the stylist in the John Lewis changing room, clients are virtually opening the doors to their home – and their wardrobes – to the John Lewis Aberdeen Personal Styling team of experts.

Ariana explains how these types of calls are boosting customer relationships and benefiting both parties, John Lewis and its loyal customer base: “Virtual styling appointments have been a great way to keep in touch with my regular local customers as well as introducing the service to new ones too. Customers can be from anywhere in the country so it gives us an even bigger reach. People love showing me what’s in their wardrobes and this way I can see what they already have and what they still need.”

Simon Hodge, a Team Manager from John Lewis Aberdeen said: “We’re bringing our Partners to you online at www.johnlewis.com/services where you can chat to expert partners online via our free personal styling, home design and nursery virtual services; join our virtual events from the comfort of your home; or if you have got a question, then ask our partners on live chat.

“We’ll get there together.”

For the department store brand, John Lewis & Partners, valuing customers and their buying experience has always been a high priority, and this has been boosted by a relatively new partnership – this time with Co-op.

Now customers of John Lewis can order online from www.johnlewis.com (or via the app) and have their homeware, fashion and electrical goods delivered to their local Co-op now that this new click-and-collect service has been introduced. It’s the retail giant’s response to growing demand for online deliveries as it has seen a sharp rise in the number of customers placing orders during the pandemic.

Simon added: “We have everything you need, when you need it. Choose from a range of home delivery options to suit your needs or collect from local Co-op shops nearby when shopping for essentials and we can deliver straight to your door with a range of options to suit your needs, including standard (free over £50), next day and named day delivery.”

