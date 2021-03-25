SPONSORED: New homes at Countesswells and new showhome at Crest of Lochter

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Housebuilder CHAP Homes is excited to announce that it will release a further seven new properties next month in the much sought-after Countesswells development in Aberdeen.

The main aim of the Countesswells development is to encourage a healthy and happy family living environment, and this goes hand in hand with what CHAP Homes promises. The developer understands that its clients are “looking for more than a new house or apartment: you want the perfect home in a community you love” and so it was no surprise that CHAP Homes became one of the featured developers at Countesswells. This new community is ideal for those who like a run before breakfast, a leisurely walk to walk, golf at the weekend, picnics in the park and woodland strolls with the dog.

Already homeowners are loving Countesswells and all it has to offer, if sales at CHAP Homes are anything to go by. The housebuilder – one of five developers involved in building properties at Countesswells – has already released two phases and will now release seven more homes in its third release of four.

In this latest release, there are two different styles of homes (end and mid-terraced properties) aimed first time buyers and families looking to move here to experience a different way of life with “nature’s playground on your doorstep”.

Karen Davidson, sales supervisor at CHAP Homes, explained: “It is very much focussing on a happy, health family life with lots of nice walks all around and through the development; there are equestrian paths; nice parks; and plenty greenery.

“There will only be 30 CHAP Homes at this site.”

Special incentives are available to house-buyers moving here into a CHAP Homes property as the developer will pay 5% of your deposit* or it is offering free floor coverings*. Buyers may also choose the alternative option of having their Land and Buildings Transaction Tax (LBTT) paid by CHAP Homes*.

These tempting incentives are also available on selected plots at CHAP Homes other development just over 16 miles away from Countesswells in Inverurie, at Crest of Lochter.

Here, at this rural development near the vibrant Aberdeeenshire town, CHAP Homes is planning to launch its third showhome – following the sales of the first two!

The new showhome – a four-bedroom property with a home study and a garage – will be available for viewing, by appointment only, sometime in July after the interior designer dresses the property.

Crest of Lochter is said to “combine the hustle and bustle of a thriving town, with some of the most stunning countryside Scotland has to offer”. Here, CHAP Homes has a range of 53 three and four-bedroom family homes with picturesque views of Bennachie and ideally located beside a new primary school.

This development, off Oldmeldrum Road leading into Inverurie town centre, is perfect for those who love the outdoors as the hills and mountains are on your doorstep, as it the stunning North Sea coast.

To find out more about CHAP Homes’ development at Countesswells, click here, or to discover more about Crest of Lochter, click here. You can now arrange a viewing at either site by booking an appointment in advance.

*on selected plots