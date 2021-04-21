SPONSORED: How you can change your life for less than £6.50

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Whether you have always wanted that state-of-the-art 60-inch TV; dreamed of owning a supercar; or longed for a holiday lodge – Bounty Competitions could make it happen.

The prize draw business, which was launched by Aberdeenshire couple Calvin and Leanne Davidson in April 2020, has been changing the lives of Scots during lockdown and continues to give away weekly prizes, with tickets priced from just 99p to £6.50.

Already the family-run firm has given away a staggering £5million-worth of prizes, with the latest being a McLaren Coupe worth £110,000 given away last week! Before this, a luxury log cabin worth £65,000 plus £5,000 cash to help towards site fees was won by Inverurie’s Scott Fraser and, a month ago, a £100,000 holiday home with a hot tub was won by Ian Lemon (pictured above) – in what was one of the firm’s biggest-value prizes yet.

But there are other smaller prizes that cost less to enter (but never more than £6.50 per entry).

© Supplied

Dad-ot-two Scott Fraser (pictured above with his family) was delighted to win this stunning holiday home, with site fees paid, and £5,000 in cash.

He said: “This is was the first time I’d entered a Bounty Competition, and the second time ever entering a competition, so when they called to say I had won, I didn’t believe it at first!

“It was really good timing as my wife and I were looking to buy a holiday home in Lossiemouth, so when we heard about this competition, we decided to enter and bought two tickets for £10.

“We are going to Lossiemouth on Sunday to collect the keys – that’s our summer sorted!”

Because Bounty Competitions is based in Scotland, the majority of winners are local and, as Dundee-born founder Calvin points out, anyone could win.

He said: “I have seen other people doing it and thought we can do it by putting our own spin on it. Our draw nights are Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. We normally put a two-week timer on the competitions so we can sell out all tickets.

“We just ask the customers to answer a skill-based multiple choice question correctly to enter the draw, it is really simple.

“Our prizes range from kettles and toasters all the way up to McLarens! We give away about seven cars a week – it’s crazy!

“Anyone can win (the competitions are open to over 18s only) and everyone can afford the entry fee. We wanted to keep it low so everyone can take a punt and the odds of winning are much better than the National Lottery – for example, there was a one in 17,000 chance of winning our holiday home giveaway last week.”

The husband-and-wife team from Ellon in Aberdeenshire launched Bounty Competitions in April 2020 using their life savings and have never looked back because they are still fulfilling their business goals – several times a week – which is, simply, “wanting to change people lives and making people happy”.

Former construction manager Calvin said: “We have made a really successful business out of making people happy.”

To enter a prize draw with one of the exciting Bounty Competitions that are now live, visit www.bountycompetitions.co.uk/competitions – it could change your life. All you do is: choose the prize draw you want to enter, scroll down, answer the simple question correctly, select your prize draw number/s and pay your entry fee electronically. Good luck!

*Bounty Competitions is regulated by the Gambling Commission