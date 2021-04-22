SPONSORED: Gary Barlow’s 30-year love affair with Aberdeen

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

It is nearly 30 years since Gary Barlow and his Take That bandmates first played in the north east. And now, the Mancunian musician is back to ‘relight our fire’ as he makes a welcomed return to Aberdeen for his first-ever gig at P&J Live – and to mark this we have launched a search to find Gary Barlow’s superfan (see below).

He arrives in the Granite City on November 30 for his ‘Music Played by Humans’ Tour 2021. This is a rescheduled date from his original 2020 concert which had to be postponed because of the Covid pandemic.

Gary is very much looking forward to returning to Scotland and playing live in the north east again, he said: “I’ve missed performing so much this year, I’m just really looking forward to getting out there and seeing everyone again. I’m excited to think about how the new songs on the album will sound live and with an audience. I can’t wait to see you all…”

Gary Barlow fans across the north-east also cannot wait to see the Take That frontman play live – complete with an orchestra and special guest Leona Lewis – after such a long time.

Many of them will remember the first time Gary – alongside with Mark, Jason, Howard and Robbie – performed in Aberdeen. That was back in December 1993 at the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre (AECC), which means in two years’ time, Gary will mark a 30-year love affair with the city of Aberdeen.

To celebrate this, we have trawled through the Press & Journal’s archives and found photographs from this gig (below) that was nearly three decades ago as the boyband played AECC on December 3, 1993!

Gary (centre) with his Take That bandmates at AECC in ’93As well as the 1993 tour, we have also unearthed more recent photos of Gary performing live in a solo shows in Aberdeen’s ECC in 2013 and five years later in 2018 (below).

If you already have purchased a ticket for Gary’s Music Played by Humans Tour at P&J Live, then your original tickets will be valid for the rescheduled date of November 30.

And hopefully it shouldn’t be too long before Gary makes a return visit to P&J Live – next time with his Take That bandmates….

