SPONSORED: LERO launches programme to promote recovery from addiction

Aberdeen in Recovery (AiR) has launched a new weekly rolling timetable – providing more than 60 hours of free groups events and training for individuals looking to recover from addiction.

The registered charity – which is the first nationally recognised Lived Experience Recovery Organisation (LERO) in the North East – had initially hoped to launch the new timetable and accompanying programme last year but had to postpone this twice because of Covid-19 restrictions.

© Supplied

Now that we are easing out of lockdown and restrictions are being lifted, Aberdeen in Recovery will soon be able to once again hold face-to-face meetings and workshops as well as continuing to provide online access to the majority of its groups and training.

Dermot Craig, recovery community development manager at AiR, said: “Through the lived and living experiences of other recovery peers throughout Scotland, we know that boredom and isolation are addiction’s closest companions and can so often be the reason behind a lapse or relapse. So, we are excited and immensely proud to announce the roll out of our timetabled programme of groups, recovery awareness training, learning and educational opportunities.

“These are being provided for individuals who have personal experience of problematic substance use and associated mental ill-health as well as family members who have been affected by the addictive behaviour of a loved one. The aim is to combat both isolation and boredom by providing meaningful routine, a full range of recovery options and interactive occasions to fill the individual’s day.”

The delivery and content of the programme is directly linked with Aberdeen in Recovery’s six-staged Model of Behaviour Change and, in conjunction with the Developmental Pathway, were created as a direct result of collaborative work over the last few years with principal partners Alcohol & Drugs Action (ADA). It was funded by the Scottish Government’s National Development fund.

This Developmental Pathway involves a “suggested” Recovery Plan where individuals looking to embark on a “Journey of Discovery” can work towards restructuring their self-definition, efficacy and autonomy while building their recovery capital and resilience during a 24-month period. The aim of the two-year course is to re-establish themselves as fully participating and contributing members within their own families and local communities.

All the provided events and opportunities are delivered and facilitated by AiR Recoverist members and ADA peer volunteers while being mentored and supported by staff and colleagues.

In the video below Dermot and Lindsay explain the thinking behind the programme:

There are plans, to be rolled out later in the year, to take some of these activities and training programmes into local community settings.

To find out more about the sessions timings and dates as well as what will be running over the next two months click here to visit AiR Events calendar which is available on its website.

Dermot added: “A number one priority for AiR in the coming year is finding and improving the ways we carry the message of recovery and engage the enormous numbers of Family members who continue to be affected by the addictive behaviours of a loved one.

“We believe that it is vitally important that family members or Concerned Significant Others (CSO) are fully informed of the support programs and recovery tools that are specifically tailored for the CSO rather than their loved one

“None of the above would have been possible without the core funding provided by Aberdeen City Alcohol and Drugs Partnership.”

You can become an AiR member and receive regular update emails, newsletter and you’ll also receive copies of its Recovery Matters magazine as well as other information on other recovery focussed events and activities.

Here are ways to contact Aberdeen in Recovery (AiR):

Facebook

Website

Email

Telephone: 01224 638342

Here is how you can get in touch with Alcohol & Drugs Action: