SPONSORED: Affordable housing in Aberdeen available now

Hillcrest Homes have a number of beautiful, brand new homes available at affordable prices in the Aberdeen area.

The modern, energy efficient apartments are located at Harris Drive, St Machar, from just £418.05 per month.

The central location of the new housing makes them suitable for a range of occupants, from young students to families.

© Michal Wachucik

Indeed, the apartments are in a central location close to the university and a short bus ride from all the amenities of the city, including shops, further transport links, cafes and schools.

Further benefiting from free on-site parking, lift access in stairwells and landscaped outdoor areas with room for children to play, these homes are perfect for multigenerational households.

Pets are permitted in the buildings, and the secure entry systems to each flat further enhances their suitability for families with young children.

© Michal Wachucik

The flats have a number of modern, integrated conveniences, such as built in wardrobes, open plan kitchen and living areas, Juliette balconies, gas central heating and electric showers over baths.

Anyone over the age of 16 can apply for tenancy of these attractive, thoroughly practical homes. There are 96 two bed flats available in total, some suitable for immediate rental and some available from June and July.

Established in 1967, Hillcrest Homes is now one of Scotland’s largest, most trusted housing associations.

With apartments in Dundee, Angus, Fife, Edinburgh, Perthshire and now Aberdeen, they aim to create spaces for healthy, happy communities to thrive.

To apply for an apartment at St Machar, Aberdeen, visit the Hillcrest Homes website, email customerservice@hillcrest.org.uk or call 0300 123 2640.