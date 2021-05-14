Temperatures set to soar in Aberdeen with opening of hot yoga studio

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Retirement is usually a time to chill out and unwind, but for Lori Anderson life is just heating up as she prepares to open Aberdeen’s first bespoke hot yoga studio.

Burned out after decades of working in the demanding world of sales and in search of a healthier lifestyle, Lori stumbled across hot yoga and has never looked back.

Describing it as life changing, Lori says the practice has left her feeling healthier, happier and mentally and physically stronger than ever before.

© Supplied by Lori Anderson

On a mission

Lori, 59, is now on a mission to help others learn the practice as she prepares to open her own Original Hot Yoga studio in the city’s Berryden Business Park.

“Hot yoga changed my life as I was in a high-stress job, I had neglected my health a bit and just needed to get better.

“It’s very individual to each person, but what I found was that because it’s so hot, it actually forces you to slow down and concentrate on your breathing.

“For so many people, especially me, I had never done that before. It was the first time I’d really slowed down and thought and felt inwardly.

“It was amazing.”

It was at the age of 52 when Lori discovered the benefits of hot yoga following a career in sales which saw her work across the UK and Northern Ireland for companies such as Lloyds TSB, BskyB, Saga, RIAS and latterly as a strategic clients manager at Manpower UK in Aberdeen.

“I found hot yoga by chance during a visit to see friends in Belfast and after that I was hooked,” said Lori.

“When I moved to Edinburgh I did hot yoga almost every day for 16 months. The transformation was amazing both physically and mentally. It was the first time I really had my mojo.”

© Supplied by Lori Anderson

A leap of faith

Inspired by the impact hot yoga had on her life, Lori flew to Thailand in 2014 where she qualified as a hot yoga teacher before travelling to New Zealand and Tasmania where she honed her trade.

Since moving back to Aberdeen, Lori searched high and low for the perfect place to open her own studio.

Perseverance paid off as Lori will soon open what she describes as “Aberdeen’s first bespoke hot yoga studio”.

© Supplied by Original Hot Yoga

“I can’t wait to see all these new students on the mat.

“The principle is that every class is a beginner’s class, practiced in a specially designed studio heated to around 40C with humidity at 40%.

“The whole purpose is that you work hard on the mat for 90 minutes to give you a better quality of life out of the hot room.”

Classes will start soon. To book go to www.originalhotyoga.ltd