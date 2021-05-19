Take a look inside this traditional Newtonmore home

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Far enough away to soak up the tranquillity of the countryside but close enough to nip out for a pint of milk at the village shop, this stunning Newtonmore farmhouse enjoys the best of both worlds.

With dramatic views over the rolling landscape, a grazing paddock and spacious accommodation, it’s no surprise that Graham Grant and his wife Penny spent years admiring Banchor Mains House from afar.

So when the period property went on the market back in 1995, the couple, who have six grown-up children, jumped at the chance to own the five-bedroom home.

Moving on

Now, after 26 happy years, the couple have put their traditional home on the market as they look to downsize.

“It is the ideal home for a family; it’s spacious and the garden is well looked after,” said Graham.

“The village setting is ideal – you can easily get into the village for a pint of milk and to the primary school, yet you are in a quiet rural area with great views. You have the best of both worlds.

“The location was the main attraction. We have farmed in Laggan for many years and we wanted to stay in the area and close to friends and family.

“The land was manageable here for sheep and with the paddocks, which suits us. We knew the house as we had often driven past it.

“Also it is a traditional property which we both preferred and is very spacious with a good kitchen and an Aga cooker, so it had everything we wanted.”

Stunning features

Dating back to the 1800s, the beautiful home is brimming with character with the perfect blend of retained period features and modern interior.

Inside, a bright hallway opens up the home and leads through to a sitting room where a wood-burning stove will keep you cosy during the winter nights.

From here, there is a drying room and a bright family room with French doors to the back garden and a wood-burning stove.

Even if cooking is not your forte, the spacious dining kitchen is sure to impress with its superb storage space, an Aga cooker and a walk-in larder.

Also on this level is a utility room and study.

Upstairs, there is a bathroom, two bedrooms and a further sitting room. Also on the first floor but accessed from stairs in the main hall are two further bedrooms, a family bathroom and a wonderful day room/office.

Spectacular Views

The jewel in the crown of this traditional farmhouse is its breath-taking views.

“The setting and the views over Craigdhu and MacPherson’s Hill are really lovely,” said Graham.

“There are lots of great walks in the area, and we have the small copses of woodland as well as the river Calder for fishing.”

Outside, there is a well-maintained garden, paddock, parking for several vehicles plus a garage, greenhouse, log shed and a timber vehicle store.

The grounds extend to the River Calder, where over 375m or thereby, the property enjoys fishing rights.

Banchor Mains House, Newtonmore, is on the market at a guide price of £485,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Galbraith on 01343 546362 or email elgin@galbraithgroup.com