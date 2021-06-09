SPONSORED: When you need your bathroom dreams met…call Home Expert!

Something went wrong - please try again later.

It takes a bold company to claim they are an authority in their industry…but Home Expert does exactly that because they know they can back it up.

For the past 10 years, the Aberdeen-based company has been proudly serving Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, advising customers on how to unleash the true potential of their homes.

It all starts with a short, free and non-obligatory survey appointment to measure the room and determine a project’s specific needs.

Home Expert can offer home visit surveys, showroom appointments or online and phone consultations.

They have a 3D design service to help you visualise how your new bathroom will look and feel to make sure you are getting the bathroom you’ve always imagined.

And once the paperwork is finalised, the team can then schedule a convenient installation date.

The installation work is carried out by Home Expert’s team of experienced installers, who have received positive feedback from customers.

Project manager Sebastian said: “We believe that your home is as important as your time. That’s why we offer full project management of the work we carry out so you can continue with your every-day life.

“I will ensure that your project is completed on time, from start to finish and I will keep you updated on the progress.”

He added: “We are here to advise on any questions you may have regarding the works we are undertaking.

“We want you to feel secure about the tasks we are handling, that’s why there has to be communication between us, our fitters and our clients.”

Finance is available (terms and conditions apply) and all of Home Expert’s work is backed by a labour warranty, on top of product warranties.

The Home Expert showroom is located in the Rosemount area, opposite Skene Square School, where you can see their displays, get a feel for Home Expert’s work standards and get a taste of the products they offer.

With a wide range of samples they can help you choose a perfect match for a dream bathroom that would mirror your vision.

Find out more about how Home Expert can transform your bathroom by visiting their website.