SPONSORED: Stunning new showhome to launch at Crest of Lochter

If you are looking for a stunning new family home in a thriving area of Aberdeenshire, look no further than CHAP Homes’ Crest of Lochter development in Inverurie.

The popular estate, which is a collection of 53 three and four bedroom houses, boasts stunning views of Bennachie and is perfectly-located, just a 30-minute drive from the centre of Aberdeen.

After the original showhome was sold, CHAP Homes is about to launch a brand new showhome on June 19 that continues to showcase the high standard of workmanship and specification that buyers can expect from a CHAP Homes’ property.

Karen Davidson, sales supervisor at CHAP Homes, explained: “The new showhome is really stunning. It showcases the fantastic specification we have on offer. The styling is bright and fresh, decorated with blues, yellows and has gold tones throughout. It also has a high gloss, grey graphite kitchen with timber effect worktops and carcases and the main bathroom is lovely and spacious.

“And it has a home study, which is a big consideration for buyers now give that more and more people are working from home.

“This particular plot is huge, and it showcases the generously sized gardens on offer at Crest of Lochter.”

After a challenging year for the property industry, sales of homes at Crest of Lochter are picking up once again and, if this new showhome is anything to do by, buyers will be snapping up the detached and semi-detached homes that have been released in this latest phase.

If you fall in love with the four-bedroom Lochbuie showhome, there is another one in exactly the same house style in the current release, as well as other equally-stunning three and four bedroom homes.

As well as the quality and craftsmanship of these new-build homes, CHAP Homes is also proud of the energy efficiency of its homes, something that is very important to the developer. In fact, CHAP Homes’ properties are more cost-effective to heat and run – and have a lower impact on the environment – in comparison with the average Scottish home.

In addition to this, CHAP Homes understands that buyers do not just want to own a house, but want the “perfect home in a community they love”. What’s not to love about the location of its Crest of Lochter development, it will be linked to the thriving town centre of Inverurie by a new pathway. The development is also located next to the new Uryside Primary School, making it a popular choice for families moving into the area. It is said to “combine the hustle and bustle of a thriving town, with some of the most stunning countryside Scotland has to offer”.

Karen added: “Inverurie is a thriving town, it has lots of really interesting and unique shops, cafes, bars and restaurants.”

If you would like to view the new Lochbuie showhome at Crest of Lochter, give Karen a call to make an appointment on 07825 337145. For more on Crest of Lochter, or other CHAP Homes’ developments, visit the website here.