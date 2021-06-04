SPONSORED: Life after school – Kilgraston’s forward-thinking approach to Sixth Form

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Fantastic exam results, a focus on life after school and encouragement to help each pupil realise their potential – it’s all part of Kilgraston’s forward-thinking approach to Sixth Form.

Last year was challenging for schools across the country with 2020 exams cancelled and normal school life disrupted by lockdowns.

But Kilgraston pupils finished the school year on a high thanks to record-breaking exam results.

For the first time in five years, 100% of Kilgraston pupils achieved Grade A to C in their Advanced Highers.

When it came to Highers, 99.4% achieved Grade A to C.

This includes strong results in STEM subjects as well as the likes of art, drama, music, French and Latin.

Plus, 100% of the Kilgraston students who applied to university received their firm choice (with 55% earning a place at a prestigious Russell Group university).

Sixth Form at Kilgraston

The phenomenal results are testament to the hard work of pupils and the staff who supported them throughout the school year.

For Kilgraston, ensuring each and every pupil achieves their potential is a top priority.

Mrs Deirdre McCormick, Head of Sixth Form at Kilgraston said: “Sixth Form at Kilgraston focuses on fostering a belief and genuine confidence in each individual’s abilities and vision for their future. Our aim is that each pupil will leave school with independence and a ‘can do’ approach.

“The Kilgraston Sixth Form staff have a wealth of experience, and we pride ourselves on helping our pupils achieve their potential.

“Our University and College Application Programme starts early, offering individualised support and guidance to help our pupils make important decisions that will shape their future and get each girl where she wants to be, whether it’s a top university in the UK, an institution overseas or a move into the world of work with a graduate apprenticeship.”

As part of ongoing investment in facilities, the Sixth Form Centre was created specifically for the Sixth Form students to get the most out of their final two years. It offers each student a private desk area and communal table space for group work.

Sixth Form students at Kilgraston can pick from a wide range of subjects to suit their talents and future studying or career ambitions. They can also complement their studies with extracurricular clubs and activities, from music and sport to art, chess, meditation, debating and much more.

All students benefit from a focus on pastoral care, with the school providing a caring and welcoming community for day and boarding students alike.

Find out more about how enrolling in Sixth Form at Kilgraston could benefit your child – get in touch on admissions@kilgraston.com or browse the website here.