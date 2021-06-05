Quiz: How much do you know about Scotland in the Euros?

Something went wrong - please try again later.

UEFA Euro 2020 is coming to Scotland this month with Hampden one of 12 host venues.

Scotland face the Czech Republic on June 14 in their opening game in Glasgow, returning to the competition for the first time in 23 years.

The Scottish FA is currently running the European Legends legacy project with Football Memories, which uses football to connect with people with forms of memory loss or experiencing social isolation.

Take a look at our quiz and see how well you remember past Euros and the Scotland stars of yesteryear.

