9 Embroidery Kits to Try This Summer

Each arriving with step-by-step instructions and patterns already printed onto supplied cotton fabric, we start with a lovely lavender design.

1. Lavender

Bright, summery, and full of colour, our Lavender Kit is the perfect introduction to embroidery.

2. Leaves

An excellent summer project full of earthy colour, why not stitch together a lovely leaf pattern this season in the comfort of your garden?

3. Cactus

When finished, our next kit features a range of succulents. This lovely cactus design is one to enjoy wherever your feet may take you this summer.

4. Hydrangea

Lovely and intricate flower heads full of colour lie at the heart of this next beautiful design.

A celebration of Hydrangea, a firm favourite amongst gardeners, pink, blue, and purple flower heads are skirted by dark green foliage.

5. Oranges and Lemons

Bright and full of citrus colour, enjoy stitching together this essential summer design.

Extremely rewarding, this simple design is easy to follow and complete this season.

6. Bees and Wildflowers

Another charming design featuring busy bees milling around wildflowers is an excellent project for readers looking to develop their embroidery skills.

7. Cherry Blossom

As you work away on this design, you’ll begin to see bright, delicate flowers slowly start to take shape against a modern scenic background.

The perfect addition to your holiday suitcase or a gift for someone special, this Cherry Blossom design is a summer must-have.

8. Hot Air Balloon

Cheery, adding a little escapism to your project, take to the skies with this Hot Air Balloon design.

Mountains showing off into the distance, this cheery project comprises just four types of stitch to complete.

9. Bees and Lavender

Bright, cheerful, and full of colour, this ‘bee-autiful’ design is ideal for readers looking to develop their embroidery skills a little further.

