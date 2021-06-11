Thursday, June 17th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle

13 Stylish Oor Wullie T-Shirts for Summer

By DC Thomson Shop
June 11, 2021, 4:15 pm
© Supplied by DCT Mediaoor wullie tshirts selection
Exclusive to oor shop, browse a selection of colourful Oor Wullie T-Shirts.

These bright and trendy designs are a smashin’ addition to a’body’s wardrobe!

Arriving just in time, DC Thomson Shop has an exciting, colourful collection of brand-new and exclusive Oor Wullie T-Shirts to help you get your style sorted for summer.

1. Graffiti

Oor Wullie Graffiti T-Shirt. © Supplied by DCT Media
Oor Wullie Graffiti T-Shirt.

A cheeky graffiti-inspired design, our first wonderful T-Shirt is guaranteed to put a smile on anyone’s face.

Visit Shop

2. Michty Me

Michty Me Oor Wullie T-Shirt. © Supplied by DCT Media
Michty Me Oor Wullie T-Shirt.

Our next Oor Wullie adds a little talking point to your get up. Michty me, summer’s come along quick, hasn’t it!

Visit Shop

3. Rebel

Oor Wullie Rebel T-Shirt. © Supplied by DCT Media
Oor Wullie Rebel T-Shirt.

A nod to one of the great musical icons, Oor Wullie lands from outer space in rebellious style.

An eye-catching design and must-have for music lovers, you can order this design in black, navy blue, white and light grey.

Visit Shop

4. Minimalist

Minimalist Oor Wullie T-Shirt. © Supplied by DCT Media
Minimalist Oor Wullie T-Shirt.

Our Minimalist t-shirt captures the likeness of Oor Wullie in trendy fashion.

Textless and non-fussy, this casual T-Shirt is adorned with a cheery easter egg of sorts fans around the country will instantly recognise – Wullie’s face!

Visit Shop

5. Just Dae It

Just Dae it Oor Wullie T-Shirt. © Supplied by DCT Media
Just Dae it Oor Wullie T-Shirt.

Get a little motivation from Wullie with this bright design seeing one of Scotland’s favourite characters darting off at lightning speed.

Visit Shop

6. Oor Wullie Says Jings!

Oor Wullie Says Jings! T Shirt. © Supplied by DCT Media
Oor Wullie Says Jings! T Shirt.

The laddie from Auchenshoogle’s iconic catchphrase forms the heart of a retro design paying tribute to the 1980s.

Visit Shop

7. Blocks

Oor Wullie Blocks T-Shirt. © Supplied by DCT Media
Oor Wullie Blocks T-Shirt.

Featuring artistic blocks filled with contrasting colour, settle down and enjoy the summer alongside Wullie, sitting on his famous bucket.

Visit Shop

8. Made in Scotland

Oor Wullie Made in Scotland T-Shirt. © Supplied by DCT Media
Oor Wullie Made in Scotland T-Shirt.

A wonderful tip of the hat to Scotland full of pride and available in a range of colours.

Visit Shop

9. Spray Paint Jings!

Jings Spray T-Shirt. © Supplied by DCT Media
Jings Spray T-Shirt.

Leaving his mark, Wullie has sprayed his catchphrase on a funny design sure to generate a few laughs this summer!

Visit Shop

10. Jings, Crivvens, Help Ma Boab!

Jings, Crivvens, Help Ma Boab! T-Shirt. © Supplied by DCT Media
Jings, Crivvens, Help Ma Boab! T-Shirt.

Wullie’s famous catchphrase takes pride of place in our next design in the form of a stylish quote.

Visit Shop

11. Spray Paint

Oor Wullie Spray Paint T-Shirt. © Supplied by DCT Media
Oor Wullie Spray Paint T-Shirt.

This dazzling design features Wullie sitting on his bucket.

Surrounded by a mixture of colour, a’body’s favourite character is sure to light up any room you walk in, adding a little fun to summer.

Visit Shop

12. Never Mind The Broons, here’s Oor Wullie

Never Mind the Broons, Here's Oor Wullie T-Shirt. © Supplied by DCT Media
Never Mind the Broons, Here’s Oor Wullie T-Shirt.

Grabbing the headlines, Oor Wullie is looking affie crabbit in this bright design sure to get a few laughs.

Visit Shop

13. Jings!

Oor Wullie Jings! © Supplied by DCT Media
Oor Wullie Jings! T-Shirt.

Wullie stands next to famous catchphrase looking less than impressed on our final design available in a range of colours.

Visit Shop

Bonus for the Euros

Oor Wullie Retro Scotland Children's T-Shirts. © Supplied by DCT Media/Shutterstock
Oor Wullie Retro Scotland Children’s T-Shirts.

We have a fantastic selection of Scotland football themed t-shirts (sizes for children also available) perfect for cheering on the team this summer.

Visit Shop

Browse our full collection

Explore our full collection of Oor Wullie gifts here.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

More from the Press and Journal