13 Stylish Oor Wullie T-Shirts for Summer

These bright and trendy designs are a smashin’ addition to a’body’s wardrobe!

Arriving just in time, DC Thomson Shop has an exciting, colourful collection of brand-new and exclusive Oor Wullie T-Shirts to help you get your style sorted for summer.

1. Graffiti

A cheeky graffiti-inspired design, our first wonderful T-Shirt is guaranteed to put a smile on anyone’s face.

2. Michty Me

Our next Oor Wullie adds a little talking point to your get up. Michty me, summer’s come along quick, hasn’t it!

3. Rebel

A nod to one of the great musical icons, Oor Wullie lands from outer space in rebellious style.

An eye-catching design and must-have for music lovers, you can order this design in black, navy blue, white and light grey.

4. Minimalist

Our Minimalist t-shirt captures the likeness of Oor Wullie in trendy fashion.

Textless and non-fussy, this casual T-Shirt is adorned with a cheery easter egg of sorts fans around the country will instantly recognise – Wullie’s face!

5. Just Dae It

Get a little motivation from Wullie with this bright design seeing one of Scotland’s favourite characters darting off at lightning speed.

6. Oor Wullie Says Jings!

The laddie from Auchenshoogle’s iconic catchphrase forms the heart of a retro design paying tribute to the 1980s.

7. Blocks

Featuring artistic blocks filled with contrasting colour, settle down and enjoy the summer alongside Wullie, sitting on his famous bucket.

8. Made in Scotland

A wonderful tip of the hat to Scotland full of pride and available in a range of colours.

9. Spray Paint Jings!

Leaving his mark, Wullie has sprayed his catchphrase on a funny design sure to generate a few laughs this summer!

10. Jings, Crivvens, Help Ma Boab!

Wullie’s famous catchphrase takes pride of place in our next design in the form of a stylish quote.

11. Spray Paint

This dazzling design features Wullie sitting on his bucket.

Surrounded by a mixture of colour, a’body’s favourite character is sure to light up any room you walk in, adding a little fun to summer.

12. Never Mind The Broons, here’s Oor Wullie

Grabbing the headlines, Oor Wullie is looking affie crabbit in this bright design sure to get a few laughs.

13. Jings!

Wullie stands next to famous catchphrase looking less than impressed on our final design available in a range of colours.

Bonus for the Euros

We have a fantastic selection of Scotland football themed t-shirts (sizes for children also available) perfect for cheering on the team this summer.

