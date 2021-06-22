SPONSORED: You get to play every day – if the rain stays away!

Christies Garden Centre and Teapots Restaurant have been trading as normal as possible for a while and now, with the start of the summer holidays, the Play Garden will be open seven days a week too!

The Play Garden at Christies Garden Centre offers an exciting adventure for children with play equipment including two spectacular climbing frames that can be seen from the A96, a giant jumping pillow, a seesaw, the ever-sought-after, self-propelled go karts and, for wheelchair users, there is a special trampoline, roundabout and wheelchair swing.

The Soft Play Tent has had a makeover and Christies Garden Centre is happy to be able to relaunch this facility, suitable for children under five years. Entry is £4.50 per child or wheelchair user and is valid for a full day’s play, 10am-4.30pm. The admissions hut only takes cash but you can pay by card at one of the tills in the shop before you head down.

Because Covid is still quite prevalent, staff may need to limit adult numbers from time to time to keep everyone safe. There is a catering van onsite serving ice cream, hot and cold drinks and snacks and card payments are accepted there.

For something more substantial visit the Teapots Restaurant where you will find an extensive menu with something to suit all appetites. High Teas are also served on Sundays from 4pm-6pm. The addition of a Changing Places facility within the shop has been welcomed by many. The key for this room can be collected and returned to the till at the exit. To learn more about this facility, click here.

Christies Garden Centre is also pleased to let you know that its children’s gardening club, Christies Garden Gang, resumes on Saturday 3 July and will run twice a month. It will continue to encourage young children to become the budding gardeners of the future. These sessions will be announced on Facebook the week before with details on how to book.

Let’s look forward to a long, dry and sunny summer!

Find Christies Garden Centre on Facebook and Instagram.