Saturday, June 19th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle

Picture gallery: Take a peek at this week’s adorable Pet Portraits

By Lauren Jack
June 19, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: June 19, 2021, 8:56 am
© Supplied by DanielThis week's winner, Neve Watson from Elgin, with the four family hens, from left, Bella, Pumpkin, Raquel and Neve is holding Henrietta.
This week's winner, Neve Watson from Elgin, with the four family hens, from left, Bella, Pumpkin, Raquel and Neve is holding Henrietta.

Every animal lover believes that their pet is better than all the rest.

Be that a cat, dog, or even chickens, no respectable pet owner will accept defeat easily.

In our Pet Portraits gallery, we’ve challenged the north and north-east to send in their companion’s cutest pictures for the chance to win a canvas worth £45.

This week, Neve Wilson and her family hens were crowned top of the food chain. If you think your pet is just as adorable, why not send in a picture?

Check out the Gallery:

© Supplied by Daniel This week's winner, Neve Watson from Elgin, with the four family hens, from left, Bella, Pumpkin, Raquel and Neve is holding Henrietta.
© Supplied by Robyn Spice Marley enjoys reading his P&J – with a little help from Robyn Spice in Brechin.
© Supplied by Morgan Duncan Morgan Duncan, from Cuminestown, sent us this fantastic picture of Kofi the Wensleydale relaxing in the polytunnel. Apparently Kofi makes a very comfy pillow!
© Supplied by Jorin Grant Jorin Grant, from Aberdeen, sent us this great picture of seven-year-old Rocky.
© Supplied by Colin and Marjory Ri Angus and Lola waiting on a word from owners Colin and Marjory Richard, from Wick.
© Supplied by Gail Buchan Skye, a working cocker spaniel, owned by the Buchan family, from Inverurie.
© Supplied by Miles Atkinson Seven-month old Hester, from Aberdeen, on a short walk up Glen Callater, near Braemar. Picture sent in by Miles Atkinson.
© Supplied by Robert Sinclair No girls, no more walkies, I want to read the P&J. Ex-guide dogs Eva and Karen are back at puppy home in Rathen with Bob Sinclair, following their well-earned retirement.
© Supplied by Samantha Duncan Coco the Chihuahua is all smiles on a walk at Doocot Park in Elgin. Sent in by her owner Samantha Duncan.
© Supplied by Louise Norrie Alba out for a walk at Haddo House with owner Louise Norrie, from Inverurie.
© Supplied by Les and Glenda Taylo Smudge playing with owners Les and Glenda Taylor, from Cairnlob, Lonmay.

Let us know your name and address, your pet’s name and where the picture was taken. Send your good-quality photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

To purchase a canvas of your pet, call 0800 318846 (lines open Mon-Fri 8am-6pm) or visit Photoshop Scotland online. Order today and receive a 20% discount; enter PET20 at the checkout.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]