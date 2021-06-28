Thursday, July 1st 2021 Show Links
Picture gallery: Could your pet be among the cutest of the week?

By Lauren Jack
June 28, 2021, 5:00 pm
Do you think your pet is among the cutest in the region?

Put your opinion to the test with our weekly Pet Portraits gallery, where your beloved companion could be among the most adorable animals in the area.

This week, Maisie was crowned top of the food chain, posing elegantly on her walk at Blackwater Lodge.

© Supplied by Reader This week's winner Maisie, who lives with Louise and Gordon in Rhynie. Here she is enjoying a walk at Blackwater Lodge.
© Supplied by Reader Charlie the Maltese terrier lives with Ian and Barbara Kelman, Kingswells, Aberdeen.
© Supplied by Reader Shadow is owned by Darren Gibb, from Aberdeen.
© Supplied by Reader Bracken the border collie, beloved dog of Doug and Babbie, from Boddam, who sadly passed away two days before his 10th birthday.
© Supplied by Reader Kay Duncan, from Peterculter, sent us this cute picture of her dog Macduff.
© Supplied by Reader Minnie enjoying the sun at Craigievar Castle. She lives with the Campbell Hepburns and her dog pals in Tillyfourie.
© Supplied by Reader Chacco and Dileas enjoying an early-morning walk in the sun. The cute pair live with the Madigans in Uig, Isle of Skye.
© Supplied by Reader Archie and Findlay live in Inverness with Arthur and Carole, and Hector the puppy.
© Supplied by Reader Fergus is an eight-week-old goldendoodle owned by Vikki Willox, from Peterhead.
© Supplied by Reader Luna, a miniature schnauzer Jack Russell cross, and Dobby, a long-haired Jack Russell, live with Martha Bailey in Burghead.
© Supplied by Reader Sophia, owned by McKenzie Cornhill, enjoying a sheltered Shadow is owned by Darren Gibb, from Aberdeen. spot from the sun.

Is your pet is just as cute? Why not send in a picture for the chance to win a canvas worth £45.

Let us know your name and address, your pet’s name and where the picture was taken. Send your good-quality photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

To purchase a canvas of your pet, call 0800 318846 (lines open Mon-Fri 8am-6pm) or visit Photoshop Scotland online. Order today and receive a 20% discount; enter PET20 at the checkout.

