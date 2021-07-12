From Westhill to Moscow: Writer’s mission to remember the Russian Revolution

Walking through Moscow’s iconic Red Square every morning was a daily commute like no other for Katy Turton.

Unbeknown to Katy, her incredible journey to becoming a top Russian historian, university lecturer and author, began as a child in Aberdeen’s Westhill where she used to watch the classic film Dr Zhivago.

“Funnily enough I have a very early childhood memory of watching Doctor Zhivago so I don’t know if that influenced me without even realising it,” said Katy.

Russian Revolution

Inspired by her time spent working in the archives in Russia, Katy has released her debut novel Blackbird’s Song.

Described as a similar style to the author Philippa Gregory’s Tudor Sagas, Blackbird’s Song is a historically accurate, women-centred, fast-paced story of the Russian Revolution, from the perspective of revolutionary terrorists.

“The book is set, not in the famous revolution of 1917 but in what is often styled as the first Russian revolution which happened in 1905,” said Katy, who lives in Grantown-on-Spey.

“It focuses on the socialist revolutionist party who believed in using terrorism to further the cause of the revolution.”

From Westhill to Russia

As a child growing up in Westhill, Katy showed all the signs of being an author as she excelled in English and history.

Her lightbulb moment came during a school work placement with the Press and Journal.

“That experience made me realise that I really enjoyed writing.”

After leaving Westhill Academy, Katy studied history and English at Aberdeen University.

“Aberdeen University has always had a really strong showing of Russian history provision so I just fell in love with the topic,” said Katy.

Katy also fell in love with the Russian language, which she learned as part of an intensive course at Strathclyde University in Glasgow.

St Petersburg

And at the age of 22 her dreams came true when she visited St Petersburg with her classmates.

“St Petersburg is just beautiful and everything is larger than life, said Katy.

“Everything is on a grander scale as I guess they have the space to expand.”

Katy went on to Glasgow University where she completed a PHD on women’s role in the Russian Revolution, focusing on the sisters of Vladamir Lenin, one of the leading political figures and revolutionary thinkers of the 20th Century.

Katy was so fascinated by the subject that she penned two academic history books.

“One of the really interesting things I found was that it was the older mothers who were housing illegal printing presses and were giving fugitive revolutionaries a bed for the night,” said Katy.

“These women were completely unknown in history but were the unsung heroes.”

Working in Russia

As part of her research, Katy returned to Russia to work in The State Archive of the Russian Federation and The Russian State Archive of Social and Political History in Moscow.

“I loved Moscow, I always felt completely safe and at ease,” said Katy.

“I never ever tired of going into Red Square, there was something just stunning about it.”

Katy was also bowled over by the kindness she received from the locals.

“Once I was in the main Lenin library in Moscow and this man overheard me saying that I was researching Lenin’s family.

“The next thing I know, he’s giving me 10 of his books to help with my research.”

After university, Katy worked as a European historian at Queen’s University in Belfast, teaching Russian and Soviet history.

TV fame

Keen to put down roots, Katy moved to Grantown-on-Spey with her husband Grant Moir, who is the chief executive of the Cairngorms National Park, and her two children Toby, 10, and eight-year-old Henry.

Today, she works as a history lecturer at the University of the Highlands and Islands and recently starred in the BBC2 programme Royal History’s Biggest Fibs, with the British historian Lucy Worsley.

“Working with Lucy Worsley was really great,” said Katy.

“My role in the documentary was to highlight how important women had been in bringing about the Russian Revolution as their part is often overlooked in the history books.”

Debut novel

Katy’s passion for Russian history now spills out over the pages of her gripping novel.

One of the biggest fans of the novel is her son Henry.

“Henry ended up taking my book into school to show them, so I think they are proud,” said Katy.

“They’ll have to wait until they’re a bit older to read it of course.”

The book has received rave reviews, although Katy isn’t so sure it would go down well in Russia.

“The revolution is not something the Putin regime is particularly interested in celebrating or promoting,” said Katy.

Katy is working on a sequel to Blackbird’s Song and is keen to return to Russia.

“I would love to be able to take the children over and show them all the sights because it’s a breathtaking place,” said Katy.

Blackbird’s Song is available to buy at Aberdeen bookshop Books and Beans, via Amazon or Stairwell Books.