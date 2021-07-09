SPONSORED: How family-run Aberdeen healthcare business is helping Scotland’s hearing  

Aberdeen & Inverness Hearing Services was first established in 1979 by Richard Bryce. Since then, the family-run healthcare business has exceeded expectations, rapidly growing over the last 30 years to become the largest independent family hearing aid dispensary in Scotland.

The Bryce family attributes its success to its long-standing and straightforward philosophy of “Great Service at a Local Level”. Richard’s two sons, David and Geoffrey, run the business today and have ensured to uphold the strong customer service standard that their father built the business on the back of.

Aberdeen & Inverness Hearing Services prides itself on delivering the best solution for every patient. As an independent business, it benefits from not having to answer to hidden agendas or quotas for certain hearing aids, meaning all healthcare decisions are instead based solely on the patient’s best interests.

David Bryce, who has a BA degree from Robert Gordon’s University in Aberdeen and is a Fellow of his professional body, sees patients whilst also managing the company and its growth.

David said of the family business: “We understand that better hearing is a journey that requires expert care, attention, and a reliable companion. By understanding the process and making sure we provide the best level of care every step of the way, we hope to fulfil that companion role for our patients.”

Geoff Bryce, who is also a Fellow of the Society, sees patients whilst running the financial side of Aberdeen and Inverness Hearing Services and dealing with NHS contracts.

Geoff carried on from his brother by saying: “It is of the utmost importance to us that every hearing dispenser that sees our patients is of the highest calibre that the industry can provide. All of our dispensers have a wealth of experience and embody the company philosophy of treating customers in a professional and caring manner.”

Specialisations

The independent healthcare business specialises in the fitting and aftercare of a wide range of modern hearing aids from the highest quality hearing aid manufacturers. Aberdeen & Inverness Hearing Services offer brand names including Widex, Phonak, ReSound and Starkey among others, and all at the best value prices.

Not only does the family-run company work with the best brands in the business, but it also invests in its own state-of-the-art diagnostic testing and hearing aid fitting equipment. David and Geoff both stressed how important they felt this was, in order to be able to guarantee that they are providing the most accurate workup of patient’s hearing and the best hearing aid fitting available.

What’s more if you’re suffering from troublesome blocked ears, Aberdeen & Inverness Hearing Services offer two safe and comfortable methods of earwax removal; irrigation and microsuction.

Lifetime Aftercare

As David mentioned earlier, the brother’s see better hearing as a journey, and it is not one in which they intend to desert you halfway. Aberdeen & Inverness Hearing Services provide free lifetime aftercare to its patients, as it recognises that buying a set of hearing aids is only just the beginning and in order to reap the real benefits consistent aftercare is essential.

The aftercare programme is designed to ensure that the team at Aberdeen & Inverness Hearing Services see their customers regularly enough to properly identify and deal with any arising issues. By staying in close contact with their patients and keeping their hearing aids well maintained, they can guarantee customers will benefit as much as possible.

Training and Development

Aberdeen & Inverness Hearing Services maintain its best practice hearing care by working to internationally recognised best practice processes and procedures. The healthcare business also recognises that working to this standard requires constant development, so as not to become stagnant. This development is achieved through the staff receiving continuing education hours annually, which keeps them up to date with the latest progressions in audiology and hearing devices and ensures patients have access to the most current and well-informed advice available.

At Aberdeen & Inverness Hearing Services, everything comes down to making sure every detail is the best it can possibly be. From using the highest quality and most modern hearing aids from the top manufacturers, to continuously training their staff, and of course always prioritising the patient’s hearing above all else – it’s no wonder the Bryce family has made their hearing healthcare business so successful in Scotland.

To find out more about Aberdeen & Inverness Hearing Services, visit the website here.