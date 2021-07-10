Saturday, July 10th 2021 Show Links
Pet Portraits: This week’s cutest pets from the north and north-east

By Lauren Jack
July 10, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: July 10, 2021, 11:48 am
Megan Turner, from Aberdeen, took this photo of her sprollie Patch, at Loch Muick.

Is your pet as pawsitively cute as those featured in this week’s gallery?

If you think so, why not challenge this week’s winner, Toby, who was snapped resting after climbing to the top of Glencoe.

Check out the Gallery:

© Supplied by Reader pet pictures This week's winner is on top of the world! So says Toby Purdon, from Fort William. This photo was taken on the Pap of Glencoe summit. Or as Toby’s owner, Fiona Purdon, says, the ‘Pup’ of Glencoe!
© Supplied by Reader pet pictures This is Zack, enjoying his cosy bed. Thanks to Keith Salmon, from Westhill, for sending us the pic.
© Supplied by Reader pet pictures Steph Keegan, from Duffus, sent in this cute pic of Billie the Jack Russell puppy, taken at Spynie Palace.
© Supplied by Reader pet pictures This posing pooch is Heidi, a 10-year-old rough-coat Jack Russell. The photo was taken at Riverside Drive, Aberdeen, and Heidi lives with the Ross family in the city.
© Supplied by Reader pet pictures Julie McKenzie-Scott, from Alford, sent us this pic of her gorgeous 10-week-old cockapoo puppy Cooper, relaxing in the garden
© Supplied by Reader pet pictures This happy picture shows Dudley and Ellie enjoying a walk at Crannoch woods, Cullen. Thanks to Stuart Taylor for sending it in to us.
© Supplied by Reader pet picture This is Faith, pictured on the banks of the River Don at Danestone. Faith lives with Joyce Forbes in Aberdeen
© Supplied by Reader pet pictures Thanks to Jim Napier, from Kintore, for sending us this scenic photo of his dog Paco, at Bervie Beach.
© Supplied by Reader pet picture Meet Torro, who lives with Katie Burns in Lossiemouth.
© Supplied by Reader pet pictures Jill McFarlane kindly sent us this picture of her ‘grandoggy’ Lubo, taken up Ben Bhraggie a few months ago. The handsome cockapoo lives in Alness.
© Supplied by Reader pet pictures This is Mr Hubba Bubba Wallace, posing in front of Haddo House. Bubba lives in Portlethen with Claire and Gordie Wallace.

Let us know your name and address, your pet’s name and where the picture was taken. There may be a short delay before it appears. Send your good-quality photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

